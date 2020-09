1 / 6

Best Photos of the week

Tara Sutaria recently gave Pinkvilla an exclusive interview where she shared how she found her relationship with Aadar Jain magical and hence there was nothing for them to hide their relationship. The duo has been making headlines ever since the young actress was seen in Aadar's elder brother actor wedding ceremonies. Tara Sutaria's elegance in real life and talent on screen has made her one of the most popular and loved actresses in the country despite being just 2 movies old. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She revealed in several interviews how she always wanted to be a singer and never imagined herself as an actress. Tara has been a student of the Royal Academy of Dance, UK, and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, UK. Since she was seven years old, she has been a professional singer, having sung in several operas and competitions. The actress was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan that also features Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She will feature opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap that is scheduled to release next year. The actress' limited but noteworthy posts on social media never fail to make headlines. Today we have these pictures of the actress which made fans fall for her all over again this week along with few other celebs who blessed our feed with their pics this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram