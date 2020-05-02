X
Best of the Week: Tara Sutaria's selfie, Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's throwback pic to Athiya Shetty's denim look

Check out photos that kept us entertained through this week. From Tara Sutaria's gorgeous selfie to Gigi Hadid's red carpet moment with boyfriend Zayn Malik.
    Check out the best photos of the week

    Check out the best photos of the week

    This week has been a mix of highs and lows for the entertainment world. Supermodel Gigi Hadid and international singer, Zayn Malik are soon to become parents, and rumour has it, that they are expecting a baby girl. The news came in just after Gigi's 25th birthday where she is seen celebrating her birthday in quarantine with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, mother Yolanda and sister supermodel Bella Hadid. The 25-year-old has been sharing a lot of cooking episodes of herself on her social media from her farmhouse where she is currently spending her quarantine time. Reports suggest that Gigi is 5 months pregnant and that she couldn't be happier for herself and Zayn. Their relationship has been like a roller coaster ride but it seems now the couple has finally found peace in each other's arm with the new one on the way. For some of the best photos this week we have some throwback photos of celebrities that brightened our social media yet again. Tara Sutaria's rosy makeup selfie was one of them where she is seen sporting a blushed and dewy look. This week has not been a great one for Bollywood, we lost two of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan, and Rishi Kapoor. The entire Bollywood industry was in shock after these unforgettable events. The entire Bollywood paid tribute in their own ways to these beautiful souls. As stars stayed locked inside their homes due to the lockdown, they used social media to share their respect for the stars. Have a look at some photos of celebs this week which managed to entertain us despite lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Most liked picture

    Most liked picture

    The Internet lost its calm when one of the most loved celeb couples announced their pregnancy. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are surely going to be one of the most good looking parents on the kids block soon.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Best dressed celebrity

    Best dressed celebrity

    Athiya Shetty's indoor denim look with a pair of jeans and white tee was a winner look and the actress proved that you can be making style statements indoors also.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best Couple of the week

    Best Couple of the week

    Virat Kohli's post for wife Anushka Sharma will bring a smile to your face. The cricketer wrote "You, my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world every day. I love you"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Celeb kid of the week

    Celeb kid of the week

    Ibrahim Ali Khan's tik tok videos will make you impatient for his Bollywood debut. He reveals his fun and goofy side with those videos and never fails to surprise us.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Most shared picture

    Most shared picture

    Tara Sutaria's good looks will bowl you over with this selfie as she sports a dewy makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

