Best Photos of the week

Tara Sutaria has been causing an internet meltdown with her vacation photographs. Tara Sutaria has impressed Bollywood lovers with her two movies and amazing style sense. On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap, and Ek Villain 2. The actress' newest addition to her family, her pet Bailey has made way for more adorable photos. Apart from that Tara's relationship with Aadar Jain keeps making headlines due to their social media comments and pictures. Aadar has shared a beautiful picture with his lady love in wherein they were seen posing together flaunting their sizzling chemistry. In the pic, the birthday girl looked stunning in a white off shoulder dress while Aadar looked dapper in his mauve coloured turtle neck sweatshirt and blazer. The Qaidi Band actor captioned the image as, “Happy 25th Principessa” followed by a heart emoticon. While Aadar’s post for Tara was quick to grab the eyeballs, the birthday girl also replied with a love filled post. The Marjaavaan actress commented, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”. Today take a look at some of the best photos this week.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's instagram