Emily in Paris: Tara Sutaria as the lead, Aditya Roy Kapur as Gabriel, here's how the Indian remake would look

Did you love watching Emily in Paris? Today take a list of these actors we would love to see on screen reprising the roles of the hit series in Bollywood.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: October 12, 2020 04:06 pm
  • 1 / 7
    If 'Emily in Paris' was remade in Bollywood

    Emily in Paris proved to be a sleeper hit and with the fashionable approach in the series, it made fans of the superhit and iconic Gossip Girl also relive some moments. Lily Collins as Emily Cooper who is the protagonist of the movie plays the role of an American marketing executive who shifts to the fashion capital of the world Paris due to an unexpected job opportunity after her boss becomes pregnant. As a result, Emily is sent to Paris to a French marketing firm to give them her American point of view. However, things do not turn up well in Emily's Paris journey as she faces difficulty at her workplace due to the french language but with time, she finds herself being in love with Paris and befriends some wonderful friends as well as makes the best out of every opportunity. The storyline of the first installment has made fans impatient for the second installment of the series. Lily Collins as Emily Cooper has made a place in the hearts of millions of girls all around the world with her dreams, never give up attitude, and of course her fashion statements. As we know how several movie adaptations of Hollywood have been warmly accepted in Bollywood. We would love to see the remake of this American comedy series in Bollywood and today we have our dream cast for the remake of this series in India.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's instagram/ Netflix

  • 2 / 7
    Aditya Roy Kapur as Gabriel

    Lucas Bravo as Gabriel was equal portions of charm, smartness and boy next door vibes and Aditya Roy Kapur would look perfect in this role.

    Photo Credit : Netflix/ Aditya Roy Kapur's instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Arjun Rampal as Antoine

    William Abadie as Antoine had several layers in his role in this series and we would love to witness Arjun Rampal essaying this role.

    Photo Credit : Netflix/ Youtube

  • 4 / 7
    Kriti Kharbanda as Camille

    Camille Razat as Camille won hearts with her pretty smile and performance as a good friend. Kriti would look amazing in this part.

    Photo Credit : Netflix/ Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Sushmita Sen as Sylvie

    Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu﻿ as Sylvie gave an outstanding performance as a boss lady and we loved her fierce role. Who better than Sushmita Sen for this role!

    Photo Credit : Netflix/ Sushmita Sen's instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Prachi Desai as Mindy Chen

    Ashley Park as Mindy Chen was a fun, kind and supporting friend and Prachi Desai would look excellent in this role.

    Photo Credit : Netflix/ Prachi Desai's instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Tara Sutaria as Emily Cooper

    Tara Sutaria as Emily Cooper would look amazing on-screen with her adorable expressions and looks and of course the way she handles all the issues that come along the way in her professional and personal life.

    Photo Credit : Netflix/ Tara Sutaria's instagram

