Emily in Paris: Tara Sutaria as the lead, Aditya Roy Kapur as Gabriel, here's how the Indian remake would look

1 / 7

If 'Emily in Paris' was remade in Bollywood

Emily in Paris proved to be a sleeper hit and with the fashionable approach in the series, it made fans of the superhit and iconic Gossip Girl also relive some moments. Lily Collins as Emily Cooper who is the protagonist of the movie plays the role of an American marketing executive who shifts to the fashion capital of the world Paris due to an unexpected job opportunity after her boss becomes pregnant. As a result, Emily is sent to Paris to a French marketing firm to give them her American point of view. However, things do not turn up well in Emily's Paris journey as she faces difficulty at her workplace due to the french language but with time, she finds herself being in love with Paris and befriends some wonderful friends as well as makes the best out of every opportunity. The storyline of the first installment has made fans impatient for the second installment of the series. Lily Collins as Emily Cooper has made a place in the hearts of millions of girls all around the world with her dreams, never give up attitude, and of course her fashion statements. As we know how several movie adaptations of Hollywood have been warmly accepted in Bollywood. We would love to see the remake of this American comedy series in Bollywood and today we have our dream cast for the remake of this series in India.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's instagram/ Netflix