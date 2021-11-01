Get Diwali ready with Tara Sutaria: 5 looks of the actress that can make you stand out amongst your friends

Diwali is a time when every one loves to dress up and put their traditional best foot forward. Well, if you are still wondering how to dress yourselves up this Diwali then we have listed 5 looks of Tara Sutaria that you can get inspired from.
Many girls like to keep their dress a bit simple and comparitively go for heavy jewellery. This look of Tara oozes out elegance and style at the same time. Her plunging neckline with heavy neckpiece would be perfect for your Diwali night.
Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria/Instagram
If you are not a big fan of going the extremely traditional heavy way then this style is for you. The anarkali or the long gown style serves your traditional as well as western purpose at the same time making you look extremely stylish.
Not every girl likes to dress-up in a heavy attire. There are girls who love to keep it low key as well. Well, this particular salwar kameez style is for those who believe in 'simplicity is the best policy'.
Here's the ultimate traditional lehenga look that can never go wrong. Go a notch higher and experiment with this style and be assured for a million compliments coming your way.
Another lehenga look that can instantly make you the show stopper of a party. The delicate work on the lehenga and the plunging neckline is the USP of this attire.