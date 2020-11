1 / 8

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's photos

Tara Sutaria is all set to celebrate her birthday in a Maldivian style. Sharing a stunning aerial view of Maldives, Tara wrote on Tuesday evening "Hello again, paradise."The couple flew for a romantic getaway recently and shared glimpses from the island country. Aadar posted a similar photo and said, "DND". He also gave a sneak peek of their luxury staycation. Actress Tara Sutaria is one of those stars whom we have literally seen grow, after being a Disney star as a child the 24-year-old who made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2, had the entire nation crushing over her due to her good looks and talent. The actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her stunning and easy-going fashion statements she made post the movie. Tara is not only multi-talented but is also grounded and modest as well. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen with newcomer Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthria's Tadap which is a remake of South film, RX 100. She is also on board for Ek Villian's sequel opposite John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Tara Sutaria, who has been dating Aadar Jain for almost a year now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, said that her relationship is "private and sacred." Tara, who spoke to the media about her relationship for the first time, said "I actually haven't said anything... whether it has been to a journalist or any member of the media... about it. I do believe if you are with someone, it is obviously private and very sacred. In our line of work, very few things are private or left to someone's imagination, so I understand why so many people tend to keep it to themselves and don't like to share it with people." Today take a look at these snaps of the actress with her boyfriend.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's instagram