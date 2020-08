A look at Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's adorable moments as the couple make their relationship Instagram official

1 / 9

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's unmissable cute moments

Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. The beautiful actress made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 and was later seen in Marjaavaan. Up next, she will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty in Tadap. Apart from her professional life, she has been creating buzz because of her love life. For the uninitiated, Tara is happily in a relationship with actor and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. For the unversed, Aadar marked his Bollywood debut in 2017. He was seen opposite newcomer Anya Singh in Qaidi Band. As he turned a year older, Tara shared an adorable picture with him and confirmed the relationship. This isn't the first time they grabbed attention. Previously, Tara and Aadar's social media PDA created a buzz as well. They have also been making public appearances together. Also, Tara is quite close to Aadar's family whereas he shares a great camaraderie with Tara's sister Pia. The actress was also a part of Aadar Jain's brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding festivities. Several pictures and videos of the couple went viral on social media. Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aadar's mom, Rima Jain had spilled beans on her son's relationship with Tara. She said, 'We love anybody our son loves.' When asked about the wedding, she said, 'No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work.' Also, recently, Tara joined Aadar's family for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a few pictures on her Instagram. As Tara and Aadar continue to give relationship goals, check out the duo's best and adorable moments.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani