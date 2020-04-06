Masakali 2.0: Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's quotes about each other speak volumes of their chemistry

1 / 7

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's quotes on each other

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are amongst the most popular stars in B-Town. While Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Student Of The Year co-starring debutants Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 2012, Tara Sutaria made her silver screen debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and debutante Ananya Panday in 2019. Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have been the talk of the town even before they starred together in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. It all started when Tara hinted on Karan Johar's chat show that she has a crush on one of the students from Student Of The Year, reportedly Sidharth Malhotra. They were soon seen together in Milap Zaveri's violent, dramatic love story Marjaavaan co-starring Riteish Deshmukh which revolved around Gangster Raghu who works for Narayan Anna, the local don, and is his favourite henchman. Amid all this, Raghu's love interest Zoya (Tara Sutaria), a deaf and mute girl gets killed and Raghu gets jailed for years. The story later goes on to revolve around Raghu's revenge from Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh). The film is the apt epitome of a Bollywood masala entertainer and fared well at the box office. Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's chemistry became extremely popular and their camaraderie during the film promotions added to it. On the work front, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's new song titled Masakali 2.0 will be soon released. The song is a recreation of Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's song Masakali from the film Delhi 6. Talking about the video, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview, said that the song is relevant in today’s time and age as all of us are locked indoors. “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti,” shared Sid. The Marjaavaan co-stars who also happen to be neighbours, have often spoke about their relationship rumours, friendship, first meeting and more! Read on to find out.

