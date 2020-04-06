Share your Lockdown Story
Masakali 2.0: Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's quotes about each other speak volumes of their chemistry

Marjaavaan co-stars Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra will be soon seen together in an upcoming song Masakali 2.0. As we await the song release, check out the actors' quotes about each other which will increase your excitement for the song.
1086 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are amongst the most popular stars in B-Town. While Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Student Of The Year co-starring debutants Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 2012, Tara Sutaria made her silver screen debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and debutante Ananya Panday in 2019. Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have been the talk of the town even before they starred together in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. It all started when Tara hinted on Karan Johar's chat show that she has a crush on one of the students from Student Of The Year, reportedly Sidharth Malhotra. They were soon seen together in Milap Zaveri's violent, dramatic love story Marjaavaan co-starring Riteish Deshmukh which revolved around Gangster Raghu who works for Narayan Anna, the local don, and is his favourite henchman. Amid all this, Raghu's love interest Zoya (Tara Sutaria), a deaf and mute girl gets killed and Raghu gets jailed for years. The story later goes on to revolve around Raghu's revenge from Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh). The film is the apt epitome of a Bollywood masala entertainer and fared well at the box office. Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's chemistry became extremely popular and their camaraderie during the film promotions added to it. On the work front, Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's new song titled Masakali 2.0 will be soon released. The song is a recreation of Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor's song Masakali from the film Delhi 6. Talking about the video, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview, said that the song is relevant in today’s time and age as all of us are locked indoors. “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti,” shared Sid. The Marjaavaan co-stars who also happen to be neighbours, have often spoke about their relationship rumours, friendship, first meeting and more! Read on to find out.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 7
    Tara revealed in a chat show, "We talk often...we talk about our film. I also got my second film with him. Of course, we also talk about other things too."

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 7
    Tara once said, “No we are not dating each other. He’s my padosi and love thy neighbour for sure I mean why not? But well, we are just great friends.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    In an interview with a leading daily portal, the actor said “For her to do her second film without any dialogues. For any actor, early in your career, you want to really say dialogues, you’re so hungry. But then for her to play a character which she is only expressing through eyes and expressions, and obviously sign language that she learned.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    In an interview with DNA, Tara opened up about the link-up rumours with Sidharth. "From the day we met, people have been talking about our chemistry. Considering our film is a love story, it's amazing that we have that bond and we share a great friendship. Everyone knows we are neighbours. We hang out often. We share a lot of similarities as well," she said.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    When asked about their most popular dating rumours, Tara was all praises for Sidharth as she said, "He's super cute and sweet and I'm sure he will make for a great boyfriend, but I'm single!"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    During the promotions of Marjaavaan, Sidharth opened up about his first meeting with co-star Tara Sutaria. He revealed that they met at a Diwali party. About their first interaction, the actor said, "I remember asking her whether the campus of Saint Teresa College (from Student Of The Year) has become bigger and cooler?" That indeed was super cute!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

