MOST LIKED: Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony snap to Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's adorable photo

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

In South, Bollywood and TV, many things took place this week that created buzz and caught our attention. From Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain making their relationship Instagram official to Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities and Rakha Bandhan celebrations of celebrities and more, a lot of celebs made headlines. Talking about Raksha Bandhan, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria joined the Kapoor family for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures and gave an insight into the celebrations. While Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor, Tara is in a relationship with Aadar Jain who made his debut with Qaidi Band in 2017. Apart from that, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is creating a huge buzz. Several pictures from their pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. They are all set to tie the knot today. Speaking of that, take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : REELS AND FRAMES