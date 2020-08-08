Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tara Sutaria
/
MOST LIKED: Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony snap to Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's adorable photo

MOST LIKED: Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony snap to Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's adorable photo

In South, Bollywood and TV, many things took place this week that created buzz and caught our attention. Speaking of that, take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.
42346 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    In South, Bollywood and TV, many things took place this week that created buzz and caught our attention. From Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain making their relationship Instagram official to Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding festivities and Rakha Bandhan celebrations of celebrities and more, a lot of celebs made headlines. Talking about Raksha Bandhan, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria joined the Kapoor family for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures and gave an insight into the celebrations. While Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor, Tara is in a relationship with Aadar Jain who made his debut with Qaidi Band in 2017. Apart from that, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding is creating a huge buzz. Several pictures from their pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. They are all set to tie the knot today. Speaking of that, take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.

    Photo Credit : REELS AND FRAMES

  • 2 / 7
    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's candid moment

    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's candid moment

    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot today. Several pictures from their pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media. Here's a candid moment of the couple that is too cute to handle! What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : REELS AND FRAMES

  • 3 / 7
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    This candid pic of Samantha Akkineni and Rana Daggubati is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : REELS AND FRAMES

  • 4 / 7
    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    On Aadar Jain's birthday, Tara shared an adorable pic and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain" along with a heart emoji. Aadar commented on the post, 'I love you' with a heart emoji and Tara replied with, 'I love you' with a heart emoji.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Rashami Desai and Mrunal Jain's Rakhi celebrations

    Rashami Desai and Mrunal Jain's Rakhi celebrations

    Rashami celebrated Rakhi with Mrunal Jain. The actress looked pretty in an emerald green outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    The Gully Boy actress is looking pretty as ever in this throwback pic. When it comes to fashion, Alia Bhatt knows how to slay! The actress is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Comfort is the key in Shraddha Kapoor's style books. The actress is looking beautiful beyond words in this throwback pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement