Check out the most liked snaps of this week

While everyone in the country was still not able to get over the loss of stars like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, another sad news came in this weekend as veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away. However, life goes on and we have to learn to move on. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crises, the lockdown has started easing a bit and the celebs are getting back to their routines. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were spotted together. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan, Nushrat Bharucha and Tiger Shroff were back to their pending dubbing seasons for the upcoming projects. Apart from cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time during the lockdown. Meanwhile, a lot of celebs also took to playing board games and digital indoor games to kill their time at home. Meanwhile, we came across some priceless throwback moments of stars! Check out the most liked snaps of this week!

Photo Credit : Instagram