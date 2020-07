1 / 6

Here are the most liked snaps of this week

This week has been quite a 'restart' week for Bollywood as celebs are stepping out for dubbing sessions, essential shopping and more. The entertainment industry is getting back to normal using the new 'normal' techniques. This week, Anushka Sharma’s pawfect morning oil pulling ritual with her ‘sweet smoosh dog’ Dude left fans as well as husband Virat Kohli in "awe". Anushka Sharma took to social media to drop the cutest glimpse of her everyday ritual while spending time with her pet dog. Along with it, she shared the dental benefits of her ‘oil pulling’ practice every day. The actress also shared a motivating quote by Bob Marley about the current scenario. "You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have.” read the quote that she shared. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara's trailer and title song released and the fans gave a massively amazing response to it! The film's song Taare Ginn made everyone's heart skip a beat and left fans emotional and in awe of the Byomkesh Bakshi star. Tara Sutaria is on a spree of uploading the most aesthetic and pleasing throwback snaps on her social media that leave fans speechless. She shared a pic of the time she watched the Phantom of the Opera and captioned it as, "There is nothing in this world like The Phantom Of the Opera. Few things compare to the pleasure of experiencing Her Majesty’s Theatre and watching the musical run in its 33rd year in all its haunting, intoxicatingly romantic splendour!!! (I’ve seen it over 10 times now and it will always be the first thing I do when I land in London)". Speaking of which, we have stumbled upon some terrific throwback moments that gained immense popularity among fans. Check out the most liked snaps of this week!

Photo Credit : Instagram