Tara Sutaria's sun kissed photos

Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The beautiful actress made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2. She starred alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the same. Since her debut, she has been winning many hearts, not only with her beautiful looks but also her stellar acting. Post her debut film, she starred in Marjaavaan. Fans loved her performance and chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in the same. Up next, she has signed interesting projects and fans can't wait to see her movies. For the uninitiated, Tara will be next seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in Tadap. Apart from that, she has also signed Ek Villain 2. On the personal side, Tara made her relationship with Aadar Jain Instagram official this year. On Aadar's birthday, Tara shared a lovely picture and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain" Aadar was quick to comment on the photo. He wrote, "I love you" and Tara replied with "I love you". Also, Tara celebrated her birthday in the Maldives alongwith beau Aadar. She shared many photos on her Instagram from her travel diaries. Tara also shared her beautiful sun kissed picture. Anyone who follows her knows that she loves sharing her sunkissed photos. Speaking of that, here are some of her sun kissed pictures that will leave you mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram