1 / 6

Tara Sutaria keeps it stylish

Tara Sutaria has been a major girl crush of the nation ever since she has made her debut. She started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013). She made a glam debut in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She later delivered a brilliant performance as a mute girl in Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Marjaavaan and won hearts all over again. She is currently gearing up for her next release titled Tadap with Ahan Shetty. Tara is often papped by the shutterbugs and never fails to impress us with her amazing sense of style and fashion. Check out her latest pictures as she was spotted in the city donning a pair of checkered separates.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani