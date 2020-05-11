Advertisement
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria raised the bar of fashion with these resplendent sequin outfits; Check them out

PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria raised the bar of fashion with these resplendent sequin outfits; Check them out

Tara Sutaria is an epitome of grace and style and today, we have these amazing sequin outfits sported by the actress for her parties, red carpet events and promotional looks.
1086 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 13
    Check out these sequin outfits donned by the stunning actress

    Check out these sequin outfits donned by the stunning actress

    Tara Sutaria made her debut last year in teen drama Student of the Year and since then the nation is obsessed with this beautiful and talented young star. She began her television acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom in 2010 and starred in Karan & Kabir's The Suite Life and Oye Jassie's sitcoms on the channel. The 24-year-old Parsi beauty has always been more inclined towards performing arts while growing up. In fact, she and her twin sister Pia Sutaria both are trained at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom, in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances. Tara shared how she never thought she would end up as an actress and always thought she would become a singer. The actress' impeccable poised style was an instant hit all over the nation. Also, her modest way of addressing her fans won hearts all over. The actress was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and she also starred with him in a music video which was the remake of AR Rahman's Masakali. The young actress has made quite an impression with her impeccable choices in fashion and today we bring to you these amazing sequin outfits donned by the actress which absolutely won our hearts. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Stunning as always in this golden attire

    Stunning as always in this golden attire

    Check out her gorgeous smile as she steps in a mustard yellow lehenga with an amazing sequin work blouse.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 13
    Gorgeous shimmer mini dress

    Gorgeous shimmer mini dress

    The actress in a mini shimmer dress with her beautiful curls let down to match the entire look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 13
    The beautiful connection of gold and white

    The beautiful connection of gold and white

    Tara with her graceful smile in a white and gold sharara with heavy sequin work on the entire outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Ready to steal the limelight

    Ready to steal the limelight

    Tara in another Sharara with beautiful sequin work done on the outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    The Diva look

    The Diva look

    Tara in a rose gold sequin dress for her first appearance at her Mentor's show Koffee with Karan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Slaying it in traditionals

    Slaying it in traditionals

    Tara in a dazzling pink lehenga and we are loving this look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    The gold lehenga

    The gold lehenga

    The actress looks delusional in this stunning gold lehenga with heavy sequin work done all over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    The heart stealer

    The heart stealer

    We call this outfit so for two reason, one for the amazing combination of a sequin tube top and thigh high slit skirt and another for Tara Sutaria.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    The charming looks

    The charming looks

    The actress in a gold and black salwar kameez which is simply stylish yet elegant.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    The party look

    The party look

    The actress in a three piece outfit consisting of a tube top, skirt and cape for a party.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 12 / 13
    The lady in black

    The lady in black

    Tara in a black off shoulder sequin gown with a slit for an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    The best one!

    The best one!

    Doesn't this look of Tara remind you of the song "Desi Girl'?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

