PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria raised the bar of fashion with these resplendent sequin outfits; Check them out

Check out these sequin outfits donned by the stunning actress

Tara Sutaria made her debut last year in teen drama Student of the Year and since then the nation is obsessed with this beautiful and talented young star. She began her television acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom in 2010 and starred in Karan & Kabir's The Suite Life and Oye Jassie's sitcoms on the channel. The 24-year-old Parsi beauty has always been more inclined towards performing arts while growing up. In fact, she and her twin sister Pia Sutaria both are trained at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, United Kingdom, in classical ballet, modern dance and Latin American dances. Tara shared how she never thought she would end up as an actress and always thought she would become a singer. The actress' impeccable poised style was an instant hit all over the nation. Also, her modest way of addressing her fans won hearts all over. The actress was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and she also starred with him in a music video which was the remake of AR Rahman's Masakali. The young actress has made quite an impression with her impeccable choices in fashion and today we bring to you these amazing sequin outfits donned by the actress which absolutely won our hearts. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram