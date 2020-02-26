PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria shows us how to rock an all black look with ease as she gets papped post meeting

Home
Tara Sutaria who is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her upcoming projects and personal life was recently spotted in the city. Check out her latest photos!
6444 reads Mumbai Updated: February 26, 2020 03:33 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Tara Sutaria nails her casual look

    Tara Sutaria nails her casual look

    Tara Sutaria who made her B-town debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 is every inch of a diva and we have enough proof! The actress who is just two films old has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and ravishing persona. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has several fan clubs dedicated to her. The actress is often in the news due to her upcoming movie and personal life. On the professional front, Tara will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in Tadap. The duo is also often spotted in the city prepping for the same. On the personal side, Tara is currently in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. The couple keeps making public appearances in the city and also often steal attention with their cute social media PDA. However, this time, Tara was spotted sans her boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain. She was spotted outside Mohit Suri's office. Check out her latest photos below and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Keeping it cool

    Keeping it cool

    When it comes to style, Tara knows how to slay! For her recent outing, Tara opted for a black crop top and tights. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a jacket tied around her waist.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Rocking her no makeup look

    Rocking her no makeup look

    The actress kept it simple and aced her no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The actress was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    The diva will be seen romancing Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in a film titled Tadap.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Personal life

    Personal life

    She often grabs attention due to her personal life. The Marjaavaan actress is dating actor Aadar Jain.

    Photo Credit : Viral bhayani

