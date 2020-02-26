PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria shows us how to rock an all black look with ease as she gets papped post meeting

1 / 6

Tara Sutaria nails her casual look

Tara Sutaria who made her B-town debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 is every inch of a diva and we have enough proof! The actress who is just two films old has won millions of hearts with her stunning looks and ravishing persona. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has several fan clubs dedicated to her. The actress is often in the news due to her upcoming movie and personal life. On the professional front, Tara will be seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in Tadap. The duo is also often spotted in the city prepping for the same. On the personal side, Tara is currently in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. The couple keeps making public appearances in the city and also often steal attention with their cute social media PDA. However, this time, Tara was spotted sans her boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain. She was spotted outside Mohit Suri's office. Check out her latest photos below and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Viral bhayani