PHOTOS: When Tara Sutaria ditched Western wear and stepped out in Indian looks for her outings

Tara Sutaria's traditional looks

Tara Sutaria might be just 2 films old in the industry, but her popularity and fan following is insane. With her on-screen appearances, the actress has managed to make a mark and the same can be said for her choice of clothes. Sutaria's sartorial meter runs the gamut between all sides from silk dresses, crop-tops, and skirts to lehengas, and extensively embroidered kurtas. At several interviews, the actress has in fact called a simple kurta, her go-to look for casual outings. The actress' love for Indian wear make quite a few headlines in the past when she stepped out in gorgeous lehengas for several big Bollywood events. Tara whose relationship with actor Aadar Jain made headlines this year after the former attended Armaan Jain's wedding. Tara shared an adorable post with a childhood photo of herself revealing how much she is glued on her phone all the time during lockdown due to Aadar. Talking about the work front, Tara made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last year along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. As of now, Tara is gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie. As summer is here already, we have some amazing Indian looks sported by the young actress which you can easily pull off this summer in an Indian style.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani