/
/
/
From a saree to an Indo Western skirt and top, Tara Sutaria pulls off ethnic wear like a pro; See Photos
From a saree to an Indo Western skirt and top, Tara Sutaria pulls off ethnic wear like a pro; See Photos
Tara Sutaria has been winning hearts across the nation with her beauty and versatility. She is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. Check out the times she pulled off various styles of ethnic and looked absolutely elegant.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2896 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 11, 2020 06:28 pm
1 / 10
Tara Sutaria's stunning ethnic wear
Tara Sutaria is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that. She made her silver screen debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 alongside fellow debutante Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She gained immense love and appreciation for her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. The actress was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Marjaavaan where she portrayed the character of a mute girl named Zoya. The movie did fairly well at the box office. Talking about her love for dressing up, she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen, needs to align with the occasion." She also added, "I’m absolutely obsessed with vintage gold and pearl jewellery and collecting mini bags from vintage stores abroad." She will be next seen alongside debutante Ahan Shetty in Tadap which is slated to release this year. Speaking of that, check out the actress' various ethnic outfits.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 10
Silver sequined saree
Tara donned a silver heavily sequined saree which she teamed up with a satin silver blouse. She styled her look with open cascading curls, a nude lip and caked makeup. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous and we love this look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 10
Black and gold ensemble
During the promotions of her last film Marjaavaan, Tara opted for a black and gold floor length ensemble with beautiful embroidery on it. She looked stunning and truly gave us wardrobe goals for the next sangeet season.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 10
Shining in white
The diva was dressed in a short milky white choli with a sweetheart neckline teamed up with a matching asymmetrical ruffled and drape like lehenga and a coordinating dupatta for the trailer launch of her film. Tara gave us some major fashion goals as she shone in her outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 10
Stunning as ever
ara Sutaria defined beauty in this embroidered white sharara as she was snapped at the airport during the promotions of her debut film Student Of The Year 2.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 10
Nailing Indo-Western look
She teamed up a ganji with a printed floral skirt at an event and showed us to nail the Indo-Western style with ease.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 10
Beauty personified
Tara was dressed in a peach – coloured saree teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse for the screening of her last film. The actress looked beyond gorgeous in the look as she was all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 10
A simple kurta for the day out
Tadap actress Tara Sutaria opted for a simple pastel kurta for her day out and looked beautiful.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 10
Keeping it glamorous
The diva was seen in a navy blouse that had a gold pattern on it and a lovely gold bordered boat neck for an awards function. She looked absolutely gorgeous and captivating and we cannot get over this beautiful ensemble.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 10
Keeping it stylish
Tara Sutaria looked absolutely stunning in this black and gold salwar suit as she posed for the shutterbugs at an event.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment