From a saree to an Indo Western skirt and top, Tara Sutaria pulls off ethnic wear like a pro; See Photos

Tara Sutaria's stunning ethnic wear

Tara Sutaria is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that. She made her silver screen debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 alongside fellow debutante Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She gained immense love and appreciation for her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. The actress was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Marjaavaan where she portrayed the character of a mute girl named Zoya. The movie did fairly well at the box office. Talking about her love for dressing up, she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen, needs to align with the occasion." She also added, "I’m absolutely obsessed with vintage gold and pearl jewellery and collecting mini bags from vintage stores abroad." She will be next seen alongside debutante Ahan Shetty in Tadap which is slated to release this year. Speaking of that, check out the actress' various ethnic outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani