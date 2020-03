1 / 6

Tara Sutaria's 5 white outfits which ruled the internet

Tara Sutaria who made her debut last year with Student Of The Year 2, had the entire nation crushing over her due to her good looks and talent. The Disney actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her stunning and easy-going fashion statements she made post the movie. The actress is not only multi-talented, but she is grounded and modest as well. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan along with Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in the movie Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. Talking about her fashion sense the actress had shared" I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen, needs to align with the occasion. I love maxi when I’m at home, but when I’m out I love my mom jeans and a crop top or a pantsuit for the night. My other staple is a blush chikankari kurta and silver accessories." Today we have these stunning white outfits won by the actress whose favourite colour also happens to be white. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani