Tara Sutaria: 5 Times the Tadap star showed us how to look resplendent in black

Published on Dec 01, 2021 07:31 PM IST   |  1.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    5 Eye-catching black outfits from Tara Sutaria’s closet

    5 Eye-catching black outfits from Tara Sutaria’s closet

    Tara Sutaria always makes headlines with her extraordinary sense of fashion. The actress made her big-screen debut in 2019 opposite Tiger Shroff. Along with her acting skills, Tara has become popular for her sartorial choices. Be it an award show, or a party, she never fails to make a show-stopping statement with her looks. Tara certainly had made us consider the best way to rock a black outfit with all her charm and grace several times. Here's a look at 5 times Tara Sutaria made a style statement with her black outfits.

    Photo Credit : Ridhika Mehra/Tara Sutaria's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Tara looked ravishing in a black playsuit

    Tara looked ravishing in a black playsuit

    Tara Sutaria never misses treating her fans with her glamorous avatars. In the picture, Tara can be seen sporting a stylish black playsuit with her classy black shades on.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/TTara Sutaria's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Tara looked drop-dead gorgeous with a side slit

    Tara looked drop-dead gorgeous with a side slit

    Tara Sutaria donned a gorgeous off-shoulder black dress with a thigh-high slit. Tara kept her look simple and elegant with no accessory and slipped her feet in chic black heels.

    Photo Credit : Divina Rikhye/Tara Sutaria's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Tara Sutaria is an absolute stunner in black off-shoulder gown

    Tara Sutaria is an absolute stunner in black off-shoulder gown

    Tara Sutaria always stuns her fans with her elegant and fiery fashion choices. In the picture, Tara looked absolutely stunning in an off-shoulder shimmer gown.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Tara Sutaria’s black sequined dress is a must for a party night

    Tara Sutaria’s black sequined dress is a must for a party night

    Tara Sutaria wore a beautiful black gown that had sequined detailing all over it. The attire had a side slit and plunging neckline, showcasing her figure in a completely gorgeous way.

    Photo Credit : Divina Rikhye/Tara Sutaria's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Tara looks ultra-glam in black

    Tara looks ultra-glam in black

    Tara Sutaria always manages to make a fashion statement with her outfits. The actress totally rocked in a shimmer bralette and paired it up with a black mini skirt. She completed her look by donning a shimmer coat and black heels.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram