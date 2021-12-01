Tara Sutaria: 5 Times the Tadap star showed us how to look resplendent in black

Tara Sutaria always makes headlines with her extraordinary sense of fashion. The actress made her big-screen debut in 2019 opposite Tiger Shroff. Along with her acting skills, Tara has become popular for her sartorial choices. Be it an award show, or a party, she never fails to make a show-stopping statement with her looks. Tara certainly had made us consider the best way to rock a black outfit with all her charm and grace several times. Here's a look at 5 times Tara Sutaria made a style statement with her black outfits.
Photo Credit : Ridhika Mehra/Tara Sutaria's Instagram
Tara Sutaria never misses treating her fans with her glamorous avatars. In the picture, Tara can be seen sporting a stylish black playsuit with her classy black shades on.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/TTara Sutaria's Instagram
Tara Sutaria donned a gorgeous off-shoulder black dress with a thigh-high slit. Tara kept her look simple and elegant with no accessory and slipped her feet in chic black heels.
Photo Credit : Divina Rikhye/Tara Sutaria's Instagram
Tara Sutaria always stuns her fans with her elegant and fiery fashion choices. In the picture, Tara looked absolutely stunning in an off-shoulder shimmer gown.
Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a beautiful black gown that had sequined detailing all over it. The attire had a side slit and plunging neckline, showcasing her figure in a completely gorgeous way.
Tara Sutaria always manages to make a fashion statement with her outfits. The actress totally rocked in a shimmer bralette and paired it up with a black mini skirt. She completed her look by donning a shimmer coat and black heels.