Tara Sutaria: 5 Times the Tadap star showed us how to look resplendent in black

5 Eye-catching black outfits from Tara Sutaria’s closet

Tara Sutaria always makes headlines with her extraordinary sense of fashion. The actress made her big-screen debut in 2019 opposite Tiger Shroff. Along with her acting skills, Tara has become popular for her sartorial choices. Be it an award show, or a party, she never fails to make a show-stopping statement with her looks. Tara certainly had made us consider the best way to rock a black outfit with all her charm and grace several times. Here's a look at 5 times Tara Sutaria made a style statement with her black outfits.

Photo Credit : Ridhika Mehra/Tara Sutaria's Instagram