Tara Sutaria: 7 THROWBACK photos of the actress will help you to beat your Monday blues; Check it out

1 / 7

Tara Sutaria's throwback pics are unmissable

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. Lately, Tara has been grabbing attention due to her relationship. For the uninitiated, Tara is dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain. The duo has been making several public appearances together. The actress even graced Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding. Recently, Tara made a stunning appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week with beau Aadar Jain. Also, the couple has been winning hearts with their social media PDA. Tara who made her debut with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was last seen opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. Up next, she will be seen in Tadap which is a remake of Telugu hit film RX 100. The actress will be sharing screen space with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. As we look forward to her upcoming projects, here's a look at the actress' throwback pictures.

Photo Credit : Instagram