Tara Sutaria: 7 THROWBACK photos of the actress will help you to beat your Monday blues; Check it out

Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. She is very active on social media. Here's a look at the actress' throwback pictures.
  • 1 / 7
    Tara Sutaria's throwback pics are unmissable

    Tara Sutaria is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood. Lately, Tara has been grabbing attention due to her relationship. For the uninitiated, Tara is dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain. The duo has been making several public appearances together. The actress even graced Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding. Recently, Tara made a stunning appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week with beau Aadar Jain. Also, the couple has been winning hearts with their social media PDA. Tara who made her debut with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She was last seen opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. Up next, she will be seen in Tadap which is a remake of Telugu hit film RX 100. The actress will be sharing screen space with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. As we look forward to her upcoming projects, here's a look at the actress' throwback pictures.

  • 2 / 7
    Pretty as always

    The actress is looking beyond beautiful in this snap.

  • 3 / 7
    Rocking the bindi look

    Tara Sutaria wearing a bindi and striking a beautiful pose in this snap is a treat to the eyes.

  • 4 / 7
    So cute!

    This is one of the cute pictures of the actress. Do you agree?

  • 5 / 7
    Waterbaby

    The stunning diva is a water baby!

  • 6 / 7
    Those eyes!

    Throwback to the time Tara had a different hairstyle.

  • 7 / 7
    Selfie on point

    Tara shares a great bond with Indian singer Armaan Malik.

