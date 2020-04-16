Tara Sutaria: 7 Times the Tadap actress donned a black outfit and proved she's a stunner

1 / 8

Tara Sutaria in black outfits

Tara Sutaria is one fashionable lady and you know it! Tara is one celebrity who knows how to effortlessly nail a certain look. Be it rocking a denim-on-denim look or slaying in Indian ensembles or rocking a skirt suit like a pro, Tara is one celebrity whose style game is always on point. The actress who is just two films old always impresses the fashion police with her stunning looks. There are many who look up to her for style inspiration. What we love about the actress is that her style is all about comfort and also very easy to recreate. The actress left everyone impressed with her stunning promotional looks for both her films - Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, we are quite sure she will nail all her movie promotional looks in the future. In an interview with IANS, Tara was asked how she likes to dress up during festivals and Tara said that she loves dressing up and every outfit of hers whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion. Since her debut, we all have seen her in some stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. The actress is fond of black colour and has donned some stunning black outfits as well. Given her love for black, here's a look at some of her casual and stylish looks in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram