Tara Sutaria: 7 Times the Tadap actress donned a black outfit and proved she's a stunner
Tara Sutaria is one big fashionista in Bollywood! The actress is fond of black colour and has donned some stunning black outfits as well. Given her love for black, here's a look at some of her casual and stylish looks in black outfits.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: April 16, 2020 05:50 pm
Tara Sutaria in black outfits
Tara Sutaria is one fashionable lady and you know it! Tara is one celebrity who knows how to effortlessly nail a certain look. Be it rocking a denim-on-denim look or slaying in Indian ensembles or rocking a skirt suit like a pro, Tara is one celebrity whose style game is always on point. The actress who is just two films old always impresses the fashion police with her stunning looks. There are many who look up to her for style inspiration. What we love about the actress is that her style is all about comfort and also very easy to recreate. The actress left everyone impressed with her stunning promotional looks for both her films - Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, we are quite sure she will nail all her movie promotional looks in the future. In an interview with IANS, Tara was asked how she likes to dress up during festivals and Tara said that she loves dressing up and every outfit of hers whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion. Since her debut, we all have seen her in some stunning and jaw-dropping outfits. The actress is fond of black colour and has donned some stunning black outfits as well. Given her love for black, here's a look at some of her casual and stylish looks in black outfits.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beauty personified
The actress donned a beautiful black slip dress and looked breathtaking. We love how she kept her look simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunner
This pic will leave you convinced that she's one hell of a stunner. The actress looked beyond beautiful in an embellished black and gold salwar suit. She rounded off her look with a pair of matching heels and jhumkas.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ravishing and how!
During Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's 20 years celebration, Tara donned a black strapless gown by Ayesha Depala, which had a hi-low tulle train. She teamed it with a diamond necklace and black pumps.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Casual look on point
The diva knows how to keep it casual. She donned a black little dress and paired it with white shoes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kept it casual and cool
She looked beautiful in a black crop top and tights. The actress completed her look with black sunglasses and tied a jacket around her waist.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Goals
The diva is also one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. We love how the actress flaunted her abs as she wore a crop top, glitter mini skirt and a cape.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying it
For Malaika Arora's birthday bash, Tara donned a shimmery co-ord outfit. Her outfit featured a tiny crop top paired with a matching skirt and black blazer.
Photo Credit : Instagram
