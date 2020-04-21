Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From breaking the ice to their social media PDA; Check out how the two fell in love

1 / 10

The love story of the new love birds in B-Town

Actress Tara Sutaria is one of those stars whom we have literally seen grow, after being a Disney star as a child the 24-year-old who made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2, had the entire nation crushing over her due to her good looks and talent. The actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her stunning and easy-going fashion statements she made post the movie. Tara is not only multi-talented but is also grounded and modest as well. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen with newcomer Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthria's Tadap which is a remake of South film, RX 100. The actress's love life has been making headlines ever since she made her debut with SOTY 2 and she was even linked to Sidharth Malhotra about which the actress in an interview with Times of India shared "Honestly, Sidharth and I rarely spoke about Student Of The Year (SOTY) on set. In fact, we had a lot of other things in common. Both of us are not from the industry and would talk about our families and siblings. Sid would tell me how he has changed as a person, since the time he joined the industry. And I told him that I wasn’t sure if I will change because I am extremely shy and reserved. I used to ask him about how he deals with filmi parties as I am new to the industry and feel scared at these events. He would share his personal experiences, and we got to know each other during the making of Marjaavaan. We tried to understand each other, as the film is very intense and we had to portray that kind of chemistry. Someone also told him that I sing well, so he asked me to sing a few lines. He loves music, and we connected over that, too" but her recent social media posts answered it all. She shared a picture of herself as a child with a phone and tagged actor Aadar Jain who is the cousin of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, depicting how she is on the phone all the time due to him during the lockdown and how much she misses him. The post became a hit on social media immediately resting the topic that the two actors are actually dating. Today we have few details about how this couple met for the first time to how now they have the internet crushing over their social media PDA.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani