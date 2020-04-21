X
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain: From breaking the ice to their social media PDA; Check out how the two fell in love

The cutest new couple in Bollywood,Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain is ruling hearts all over the country with their social media. Today check out how their love story started.
  • 1 / 10
    The love story of the new love birds in B-Town

    Actress Tara Sutaria is one of those stars whom we have literally seen grow, after being a Disney star as a child the 24-year-old who made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2, had the entire nation crushing over her due to her good looks and talent. The actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her stunning and easy-going fashion statements she made post the movie. Tara is not only multi-talented but is also grounded and modest as well. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen with newcomer Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthria's Tadap which is a remake of South film, RX 100. The actress's love life has been making headlines ever since she made her debut with SOTY 2 and she was even linked to Sidharth Malhotra about which the actress in an interview with Times of India shared "Honestly, Sidharth and I rarely spoke about Student Of The Year (SOTY) on set. In fact, we had a lot of other things in common. Both of us are not from the industry and would talk about our families and siblings. Sid would tell me how he has changed as a person, since the time he joined the industry. And I told him that I wasn’t sure if I will change because I am extremely shy and reserved. I used to ask him about how he deals with filmi parties as I am new to the industry and feel scared at these events. He would share his personal experiences, and we got to know each other during the making of Marjaavaan. We tried to understand each other, as the film is very intense and we had to portray that kind of chemistry. Someone also told him that I sing well, so he asked me to sing a few lines. He loves music, and we connected over that, too" but her recent social media posts answered it all. She shared a picture of herself as a child with a phone and tagged actor Aadar Jain who is the cousin of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, depicting how she is on the phone all the time due to him during the lockdown and how much she misses him. The post became a hit on social media immediately resting the topic that the two actors are actually dating. Today we have few details about how this couple met for the first time to how now they have the internet crushing over their social media PDA.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    How they first met

    Tara shared that the two met each other in 2018 during a Diwali Party.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Breaking the ice

    A source close to both the actors that Tara and Aadar met through common friends and hit it off. Interestingly, it was SOTY 2 actress who initiated the conversation. "Tara is a friendly girl who quickly broke the ice and drew out the normally reserved Aadar." shared the source.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    BFFs rumours

    "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends" shared the actress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Attending B-town parties together

    From Diwali parties to birthday parties of common celebrity friends were attended by the duo who always arrived together for the events.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Trip to London

    The two actors were spotted returning from London and couldn't stop blushing as they were captured by paparazzi in Mumbai airport.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Mumma Jain says yes

    Ridhima Kapoor shared a family picture with a new member making a debut in the Kapoor picture, Tara was seen enjoying an intimate moment with the Kapoors. When Rima Jain was asked if there is another Kapoor Wedding around the corner, she told Mumbai Mirror, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work (first).” When asked if Aadar and Tara’s relationship had the family’s approval, she said, “We love anybody our son loves.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Making their relationship Instagram official

    Aadar just raised the bar of romance higher and made "them" Instagram official with a story, so did Tara Sutaria.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Armaan Jain's wedding

    Armaan Jain's wedding was the next big thing to really confirm how serious the two were. Tara and Aadar indulge in the sangeet ceremony and even did a couple of dances along with his sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Tara even sang a song for the Armaan and his wife.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Tara and Aadar share how much they miss each other and reveal their nick names

    Tara shared a picture of herself as a child with a phone and tagged Aadar depicting how she is on the phone all the time due to him during lock down. Aadar posted a comment and he calls her 'Tarypieee' which sounds like a personalized version of a Cutie pie on her picture. Tara replied and wrote, Brb I'm OTP with my lil squeaky.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

