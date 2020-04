1 / 7

6 Times this new couple of Bollywood raised the bar higher for romance

Tara Sutaria is one of the rising actresses in Bollywood. The diva is not only multi-talented, but she is grounded and modest as well. She recently shared an amazing picture as she spends her time at home. The picture of Tara Sutaria was shot while she was in the Maldives enjoying the sea in a black swimsuit. She captioned the image with where she wants to be during these hard times so we are probably hinting a trip to Maldives post the lockdown. Her style statements every now and then manage to make headlines. She was a Disney girl. She used to star in The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (the poorer cousin of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) and Oye Jassie. She's is a trained ballet dancer as well. Not only that, but she's also trained in modern dance and Latin American dances at the School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance, Royal Academy of Dance, United Kingdom, and the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing (UK). Tara's singing skills during various promotions also left fans spellbound. In fact, she wanted a career in singing instead of acting," I wanted to be a singer; this (acting) was not a part of my plan. Whenever I see a photo of mine or read articles about me, I still can’t believe it. I am already promoting my second film and shooting my third… all of it feels like a dream. While this year, I focused on acting, next year, I will also look for opportunities in music. I want singing to be a huge part of my career next year. I idolize Barbra Streisand and Beyoncé, and I am very old school when it comes to music and like 50s music. I want to see myself as a singer very soon." Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan along with Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in the movie Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. Tara was linked with her Marjaavan costar Sidharth Malhotra, during one interview with Times of India, she shared" Honestly, Sidharth and I rarely spoke about Student Of The Year (SOTY) on set. In fact, we had a lot of other things in common. Both of us are not from the industry and would talk about our families and siblings. Sid would tell me how he has changed as a person, since the time he joined the industry. And I told him that I wasn’t sure if I will change because I am extremely shy and reserved. I used to ask him about how he deals with filmi parties as I am new to the industry and feel scared at these events. He would share his personal experiences, and we got to know each other during the making of Marjaavaan. We tried to understand each other, as the film is very intense and we had to portray that kind of chemistry. Someone also told him that I sing well, so he asked me to sing a few lines. He loves music, and we connected over that, too."Tara’s relationship with Aadar Jain was in the limelight during his elder brother Armaan Jain's wedding this month. Tara participated in all the ceremonies and the couple’s romantic pictures made rounds on the internet. The actors have broken the internet with their cute public display of affection time and again. Today we have listed down, 5 Times this cute B-Town couple broke the internet with their PDA.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani