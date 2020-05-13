Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tara Sutaria
/
Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Star couples' UNSEEN photos are worth checking out

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Star couples' UNSEEN photos are worth checking out

The star couples of B-town are highly popular and loved amongst the audiences. Their unseen photos deserve all your attention!
225092 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 04:55 am
  • 1 / 9
    Star couples' unseen throwback pics

    Star couples' unseen throwback pics

    Bollywood's star couples are highly adored and loved by the audiences and there's no denying that. From social media PDA, attending red carpets and filmy parties together to setting fashion goals, these couples make fans hearts' swoon and how! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, they make sure to spend quality time with each other despite of their busy schedules. Coronavirus lockdown has given everyone a great opportunity to spend time with their loved ones and these couples are making the most of it. From Deepika and Ranveer cooking together to sharing goofy selfies, Priyanka and Nick being each other's fitness partners to Anushka and Virat's goofy quarantine diaries, they're truly setting couple goals for every duo out there! The stars have been together for many years and their cutest snaps often bring a storm on the internet. Here are some of the best-unseen photos of star couples of B-Town which deserve all your attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

    The couple cannot let go off each other in this behind the scenes snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

    The star couple's throwback pic is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Virat and Anushka aka Virushka's unseen snap from their wedding will surely make your day!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 5 / 9
    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    Ranlia make sure to spend time at vacations. Throwback to their amazing pic from the Kenya wild safari vacay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    The childhood buddies look beyond lovable in this black and white throwback snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    This unseen photo of Tara with beau Aadar is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

    This pic screams of glam and beauty as Malaika and Arjun pose with Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Karan Johar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    They are indeed so adorable and this pic speaks volumes of their love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

anonymous

These are not unseen.. what a sh**y article.

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra\'s outfits
Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra's outfits
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn\'t keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan\'s brother made headlines
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan's brother made headlines
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik\'s partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star\'s incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement