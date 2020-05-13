Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Star couples' UNSEEN photos are worth checking out

1 / 9

Star couples' unseen throwback pics

Bollywood's star couples are highly adored and loved by the audiences and there's no denying that. From social media PDA, attending red carpets and filmy parties together to setting fashion goals, these couples make fans hearts' swoon and how! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, they make sure to spend quality time with each other despite of their busy schedules. Coronavirus lockdown has given everyone a great opportunity to spend time with their loved ones and these couples are making the most of it. From Deepika and Ranveer cooking together to sharing goofy selfies, Priyanka and Nick being each other's fitness partners to Anushka and Virat's goofy quarantine diaries, they're truly setting couple goals for every duo out there! The stars have been together for many years and their cutest snaps often bring a storm on the internet. Here are some of the best-unseen photos of star couples of B-Town which deserve all your attention.

Photo Credit : Instagram