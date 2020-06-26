Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's chemistry was 10 on 10 when they headed back to the bay; See THROWBACK photos

1 / 7

Check these throwback photos of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria's popularity is just growing day by day. The actress who is just 2 movies old is loved by millions of fans all across the world. Her intellectual answers and singing skills are like the cherry on top. Her rumoured relationship with Aadar Jain has created a lot of buzz as seen in the photos and videos of Aadar's elder brother Armaan Jain's wedding earlier this year where the duo was seen dancing to songs in the sangeet. The actress has recently joined the dream team of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tara was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in the movie Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. The actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her stunning and easy-going fashion statements. Earlier, she was a child artist for a show on Disney Channel. Her rumoured relationship with Aadar Jain has created a lot of buzz especially in the photos and videos of Aadar's elder brother Armaan Jain's wedding earlier this year where the duo was seen dancing to songs in the sangeet. During the lockdown, Tara Sutaria shared a picture from her younger days with a phone and tagged actor Aadar Jain, depicting how she is on the phone all the time due to him during the lockdown and how much she misses him. The post became a hit on social media. Today we have these photos of the actress with Aadar Jain returning back to the city where they couldn't stop talking to each other.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani