Tara Sutaria's unmissable pics with boyfriend Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her upcoming movies and stunning looks. She recently graced boyfriend and actor Aadar Jain's brother Armaan Jain's wedding. She stunned in a lehenga-choli and paired it up with a matching dupatta which had a thicker border and loads of silver embroidery on it. Tara has always managed to turn heads with her stylish appearances. Speaking about her relationship with Aadar Jain, they often make public appearances together. Aadar and Tara confirmed their relationship some time ago by sharing a post on her Instagram. Aadar had attended the U2 concert in the city. The Qaidi Band actor shared a video of the band performing Beautiful Day at the concert. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, he wrote, "When I'm with you @tarasutaria." The Marjaavan actress shared the video on her Insta story and wrote, "Always with you," followed by a heart. As we look forward to seeing what's next for the couple, here's a look at their unmissable photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani