Tara Sutaria is a beach lover and THESE alluring photos of the diva with breathtaking views prove it

Tara Sutaria's beach pictures

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria is among the most promising actresses that we have today in Bollywood. Ever since she made her debut with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, the diva has been proving her mettle as a talented actor. Despite being a few films old, the Marjaavaan star is ahead of her contemporaries. On the work front, Tara has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in Tadap. Besides this, she also has Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ek Villain's sequel in the pipeline. The stunning actress also often grabs headlines for her personal life. Her relationship with Aadar Jain has been the talk of the town. On Aadar's birthday last year, the gorgeous actress had made her relationship Instagram official. Sharing a romantic picture with him, she wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.” Aadar was quick to take note of it and commented, “I love you.” Notably, last year the 25-year-old stunner with Aadar debuted at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch. The lovebirds also rang in the New Year together. Tara also leaves her fans all impressed with her stunning beach photos that prove she is a beach lover. Here are some of her best beach photos that will leave you mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram