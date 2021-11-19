Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: 5 PHOTOS of the Tadap star that showcase her love for food

1 / 6

For Tara Sutaria, being on a diet is impossible!

Everyone's favourite Bollywood foodie, Tara Sutaria turns 26 on November 19 2021. The actress, who rose to fame with Student of the Year 2, is popular for her food adventures. She is one of those Bollywood celebrities who turned out to be the talk of the town even before her Bollywood debut. Although Tara is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood, her love for food is quite evident from her social media posts. Considering the star’s fit body, it is hard to believe that she enjoys a lot of cheat meals. However, from time to time, she treats fans with glimpses of her food adventures. Here's a look at 5 intriguing photos of Tara Sutaria with delicious food that will leave you wanting more.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram