Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: 5 PHOTOS of the Tadap star that showcase her love for food

Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:19 PM IST   |  8.8K
   
    For Tara Sutaria, being on a diet is impossible!

    Everyone's favourite Bollywood foodie, Tara Sutaria turns 26 on November 19 2021. The actress, who rose to fame with Student of the Year 2, is popular for her food adventures. She is one of those Bollywood celebrities who turned out to be the talk of the town even before her Bollywood debut. Although Tara is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood, her love for food is quite evident from her social media posts. Considering the star’s fit body, it is hard to believe that she enjoys a lot of cheat meals. However, from time to time, she treats fans with glimpses of her food adventures. Here's a look at 5 intriguing photos of Tara Sutaria with delicious food that will leave you wanting more.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's Instagram

    Tara enjoying her little slice of heaven

    Marjaavaan star does not follow a strict diet plan and well, the snap says it all. She has revealed several times that she believes in eating her favourite foods in proportion.

    Tasty, fruity, juicy - Tara Sutaria's picture is just mouth-watering

    Though she relinquishes herself in non-diet feats, still she makes sure to keep herself healthy and fit by consuming fruits. And her love for watermelon too is apparent here.

    Now that is a tasty burger!

    Tara is always hungry and the picture speaks it all. Bollywood Diva looks truly gorgeous as she binges on a delicious burger in this picture.

    Always better with food

    In the picture, Tara is caught over binging on Indian food and the joy on her face explains it all about the savoury food.

    Sweets are Tara's happy place

    Tara seems crazy for sweets too. In the click, she is caught bingeing over a sweet and delightful brownie. Be it her green room, or promotions, Tara manages to take along with her favourite munchies.

