Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: THIS is the 'favourite' fashion accessory of the Bollywood celebs

Throwback photos of Bollywood's leading ladies reveal their obsession over these classic earrings. Take a look at these pics.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: November 12, 2020 11:56 am
  • 1 / 11
    Check out this favourite accessory of Bollywood actresses

    Tara Sutaria is all set to be back on sets with her first co-star Tiger Shroff as she recently joined team Heropanti 2. The actress who is just 2 films old has an immense fan following due to her talent, beauty and impeccable sense of style. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap which is also the debut of newbie Ahan Shetty. It is the remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Karthikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be directed by Milan Luthria. She also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villian's sequel in her kitty. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Tara's casual and off-duty looks always impress her fans. The actress is often spotted in fuss free comfortable looks but she never fails to add the glamour quotient with stunning jewellery. Today, we have some throwback snaps of Bollywood's leading ladies and their obsession with a classic evergreen accessory which never goes out of style.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani pairs her denim cut out jumpsuit with a pair of hoop earrings.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora pairs her off-shoulder black top with a pair of gold hoops.

    Photo Credit : Malaika Arora's instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    The Begum adds the vintage earrings to her emerald top here.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan team's instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif's adds silver hoops to her boss lady look.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani adds drama to her casual look with large hoop earrings.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani's instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma's dreamy beauty look with the classic accessory is surely a 10 on 10 getup.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's soft dreamy glam look in this throwback picture is stealing our hearts already.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in her gold earrings and smokey eyed makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Shraddha Kapoor's instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone adds bling to her black leather on leather look with her hoops.

    Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone's instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria looks glamorous in her beauty look in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's instagram

