Tara Sutaria to Deepika Padukone: THIS is the 'favourite' fashion accessory of the Bollywood celebs

Check out this favourite accessory of Bollywood actresses

Tara Sutaria is all set to be back on sets with her first co-star Tiger Shroff as she recently joined team Heropanti 2. The actress who is just 2 films old has an immense fan following due to her talent, beauty and impeccable sense of style. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap which is also the debut of newbie Ahan Shetty. It is the remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Karthikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will be directed by Milan Luthria. She also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villian's sequel in her kitty. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Tara's casual and off-duty looks always impress her fans. The actress is often spotted in fuss free comfortable looks but she never fails to add the glamour quotient with stunning jewellery. Today, we have some throwback snaps of Bollywood's leading ladies and their obsession with a classic evergreen accessory which never goes out of style.

Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria's instagram