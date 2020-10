1 / 9

Bollywood actresses in white to promote their movies

Ever since the pandemic hit our country, our celebrities have united several times to help those in need and also promoted safety campaigns and praised frontline warriors. Though we do miss our weekends at movie theatres and spotting celebrities in their most stylish looks. It’s not a secret that Bollywood celebrities are slaying the latest fashion trends. Be it graphic t-shirts or trendy sarees, they are always on point in the fashion game. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and others have become India’s very own fashion Icons. From events to weddings, they always manage to wear perfect outfits every single time. We cannot forget Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has never failed to surprise fans with her style choices and beauty looks. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation worldwide, we surely missed her annual Cannes appearance this year. For over two decades, the actress has won millions of hearts in Bollywood and continues to do so. On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Jasmine: A Story of a Leased Womb, which is a story based on surrogacy, and the gorgeous beauty will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam once again for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan. Today we have these stunning all white looks donned by Bollywood actresses for their movie promotions check it out.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani