Accessory Bollywood actresses love to sport

Tara Sutaria recently made headlines as she posted an emotional tribute to Glee's actress Naya Rivera. The actress reportedly went missing on 8 July several hours after the actress went for boating in Lake Piru, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey. Tara wrote" Rest in peace, @nayarivera . Your talent, beauty and courage to be unafraid will always inspire young girls everywhere."Tara Sutaria has been spending time at home amid lockdown. Recently, the Marjaavaan star shared a cute video of playing with her pet dog Bailey. Tara dropped a cute boomerang video in which we can see her playing with her pet dog Bailey. In the video, Tara can be seen cuddling and playing her dog and giving nose kisses to it. The cute video surely gives fans an insight into Tara’s love for her pet dog Bailey. Not just this, Tara also whipped up a gorgeous looking dish at 4 am in the morning to beat her cravings and well, she even shared a glimpse of the treat on social media. Tara Sutaria might be just 2 films old but her popularity is the country is insane. Sutaria belongs to the Gen Y category of Bollywood actors. Tara made her debut earlier this year with the movie Student of the Year 2 and was appreciated for her amazing performance. However, this is not the first time that Tara has faced the camera. She has previously appeared in Disney shows like Oye Jassie and Big Bada Boom. She will be next seen in the film Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty, who is Suniel Shetty's son. She also has Ek Villian 2 opposite John Abraham and Disha Patani in her kitty too. Tara is also loved for her elegant style and often makes headlines with the same. We have found out this one accessory that the actress is obsessed with and its not just Tara but other actresses in Bollywood love donning it as well. Find out what.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani