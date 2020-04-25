X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tara Sutaria
/
Tara Sutaria: From high slit to vibrant colours, 10 times the actress stepped out in uber cool skirts

Tara Sutaria: From high slit to vibrant colours, 10 times the actress stepped out in uber cool skirts

If you are looking for trendy skirts this summer, Tara Sutaria is here for your rescue. Check out these stylish skirts donned by the actress on several occasions.
5213 reads Mumbai Updated: April 25, 2020 03:19 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these skirts donned by the gorgeous diva

    Check out these skirts donned by the gorgeous diva

    Tara Sutaria had a busy 2019 post making her debut last year with Student of The Year 2 and starring in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the star had the entire nation crushing over her due to her good looks and talent. She is now a part of the Ek Villian 2 cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. Confirming Tara being a part of the film, Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted, “A big welcome to the super gorgeous and talented and @TaraSutaria, the newest member to join the Villain gang! It’s going to be one hell of a ride!”The actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her natural beauty and easy-going fashion statements she made post her debut. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in the movie Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. Talking about her fashion sense, the actress had shared, 'I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion. I love maxi when I’m at home, but when I’m out I love my mom jeans and a crop top or a pantsuit for the night. My other staple is a blush chikankari kurta and silver accessories." Today, we have some photos of the actress in some stunning skirts worn by her at several events which prove her obsession with skirts. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Play with vibrant colours

    Play with vibrant colours

    Tara in a peepy orange coloured skirt teamed with a jacket of the same colour and a black crop top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Ruling in the colour white

    Ruling in the colour white

    Tara in a white cotton embroidered skirt with a white tied crop top perfect for a brunch with your besties.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Sporting tropical vibes

    Sporting tropical vibes

    The young actress in a bottle green look for her promotions where she is seen wearing a tropical printed skirt and halter neck top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Stepping out in neon

    Stepping out in neon

    This neon skirt is perfect for that party you have been planning for so long post quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Teaming it up with graphic prints

    Teaming it up with graphic prints

    Tara in a graphic printed mini skirt teamed with a black crop top and jacket.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Play with checkered prints

    Play with checkered prints

    The young actress in a blush coloured checkered two-piece outfit consisting of an off-shoulder top and asymmetrical skirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Sticker printed skirt

    Sticker printed skirt

    Tara gives her formal look a twist with a formal shirt and a skirt with stickers printed all over it.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Embellished mini skirt

    Embellished mini skirt

    Tara slays in this embellished mini skirt which she teamed perfectly with a pink tank top.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Midi length printed skirt

    Midi length printed skirt

    Tara matched her wrap crop top with a pleated midi-length skirt in the same orange ikat-style print.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Thigh high slit skirt

    Thigh high slit skirt

    Tara in a bold thigh-high shimmer slit skirt and shimmer tube top paired with a blazer is a winner in her skirts collection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kiara Advani\'s younger brother Mishaal is one handsome chap; Check out their photos
Kiara Advani's younger brother Mishaal is one handsome chap; Check out their photos
Samantha Akkineni: 10 looks you need to try out if you have short hair like the South beauty
Samantha Akkineni: 10 looks you need to try out if you have short hair like the South beauty
Best of the Week: Kiara Advani\'s throwback look, Disha Patani\'s beach snap to Suhana\'s photo with her besties
Best of the Week: Kiara Advani's throwback look, Disha Patani's beach snap to Suhana's photo with her besties
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor\'s THESE photos speak a lot about their friendship, Check them out
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's THESE photos speak a lot about their friendship, Check them out
Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan: Eid reunions to TV Shows; 10 times the superstars broke the internet; See Photos
Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan: Eid reunions to TV Shows; 10 times the superstars broke the internet; See Photos
6 Times Anushka Sharma proved she loves black outfits, Check photos
6 Times Anushka Sharma proved she loves black outfits, Check photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement