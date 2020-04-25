Tara Sutaria: From high slit to vibrant colours, 10 times the actress stepped out in uber cool skirts

1 / 11

Check out these skirts donned by the gorgeous diva

Tara Sutaria had a busy 2019 post making her debut last year with Student of The Year 2 and starring in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the star had the entire nation crushing over her due to her good looks and talent. She is now a part of the Ek Villian 2 cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. Confirming Tara being a part of the film, Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted, “A big welcome to the super gorgeous and talented and @TaraSutaria, the newest member to join the Villain gang! It’s going to be one hell of a ride!”The actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her natural beauty and easy-going fashion statements she made post her debut. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in the movie Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. Talking about her fashion sense, the actress had shared, 'I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion. I love maxi when I’m at home, but when I’m out I love my mom jeans and a crop top or a pantsuit for the night. My other staple is a blush chikankari kurta and silver accessories." Today, we have some photos of the actress in some stunning skirts worn by her at several events which prove her obsession with skirts. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram