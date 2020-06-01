Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: When Bollywood actors were caught cheating on their diet; Check PHOTOS

1 / 15

Check out these photos of Bollywood actors with their cheat meals

Bollywood actors and actresses take in a lot of effort to look good on and off-screen. Amidst their back to back projects other than shooting for movies, they have to take proper care of their health and fitness amidst all the busy schedule as some of them are fitness enthusiasts and also because they represent several top brands and for their roles in movies. Our actors are seen giving us extreme fitness goals with their workout videos and photos. Often making headlines before the lockdown with their yoga or gym classes were actresses Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. But one thing about these stars will surprise you, they all are huge foodies. Sara recently shared details of her simple yet delicious Punjabi meal which consisting of Makki di roti and some delicious lassi. The 24-year-old actress took a detour from her regular wanderlust updates and posted this time on Instagram a video of her weight loss journey. Sara posted a video on Saturday evening showing clippings from her pre-transformation days, along with the intensive weight loss preparation she underwent. The videos also had few glimpses of her cheat meals every now and then. One simply cannot forget that just like just us our stars love indulging in their favorite cuisines. Actor Tiger Shroff who is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood currently loves his weekend cheat meals at Bastian and has been spotted a couple of times with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at his favorite restaurant. Today take a look at these photos of Bollywood stars looking all happy with their cheat meals.

Photo Credit : Instagram