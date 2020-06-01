Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tara Sutaria
/
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: When Bollywood actors were caught cheating on their diet; Check PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: When Bollywood actors were caught cheating on their diet; Check PHOTOS

From Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, Check out your favourite Bollywood star indulging in their cheat meals in these interesting photos.
6226 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these photos of Bollywood actors with their cheat meals

    Check out these photos of Bollywood actors with their cheat meals

    Bollywood actors and actresses take in a lot of effort to look good on and off-screen. Amidst their back to back projects other than shooting for movies, they have to take proper care of their health and fitness amidst all the busy schedule as some of them are fitness enthusiasts and also because they represent several top brands and for their roles in movies. Our actors are seen giving us extreme fitness goals with their workout videos and photos. Often making headlines before the lockdown with their yoga or gym classes were actresses Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. But one thing about these stars will surprise you, they all are huge foodies. Sara recently shared details of her simple yet delicious Punjabi meal which consisting of Makki di roti and some delicious lassi. The 24-year-old actress took a detour from her regular wanderlust updates and posted this time on Instagram a video of her weight loss journey. Sara posted a video on Saturday evening showing clippings from her pre-transformation days, along with the intensive weight loss preparation she underwent. The videos also had few glimpses of her cheat meals every now and then. One simply cannot forget that just like just us our stars love indulging in their favorite cuisines. Actor Tiger Shroff who is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood currently loves his weekend cheat meals at Bastian and has been spotted a couple of times with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at his favorite restaurant. Today take a look at these photos of Bollywood stars looking all happy with their cheat meals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor loves indulging in fish and Italian dishes every now and then. Here she is seen indulging in pizza before an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma treats herself to a boat full of sushi in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora enjoys a table full of Kerela's famous dishes all made by her mom with love and you cannot miss a busy Amrita Arora in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday enjoys her cheat meal as she gets ready for an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 15
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed how much she loved her desi chaats and here we can see her with her " Daulat ki Chaat"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani all set to indulge in these delicious dishes at team Malang's success bash.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone loves her desserts and here we see her indulging in some dessert before an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Tiger Shroff

    Tiger Shroff

    What a sight! Tiger, his abs, and his cheat meal in one frame. Only one thing is common that they all love absolutely delicious.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan enjoys her share of South Indian breakfast with her chai in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Mrunal Thakur

    Mrunal Thakur

    Mrunal Thakur all set to hog on her favourite italian dishes and look at her pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Varun Dhawan and John Abraham

    Varun Dhawan and John Abraham

    Varun Dhawan and John Abraham's raise the temperature in this table in the picture for sure as they get ready to indulge in some mouth watering dishes. Both are one of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif enjoys a beautiful morning just like her with a south indian breakfast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her food punjabi style as we can see in this picture where she is indulging in some delicious sarso ka saag.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria looks all psyched for her Ahmedabadi thali in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement