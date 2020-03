1 / 7

Tara Sutaria's latest photos

Tara Sutaria has been a major girl crush of the nation ever since she has made her debut. Tara keeps posting a lot of amazing pictures and selfies on her social media. She also has a twin sister Pia Sutaria. The actress shares a very close equation with sister and is often seen posing for some of the cutest sibling moments. She is also extremely stylish and never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. On the work front, The actress was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Marjaavaan where she portrayed the character of a mute girl named Zoya. The movie did fairly well at the box office. She will be next seen alongside debutante Ahan Shetty in Tadap which is slated to release this year. Tara was recently spotted in the city in a chic yet casual avatar with sister Pia. Check out their photos.

