Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media

Tara Sutaria is one of the rising stars of Bollywood and today we have these interesting statements made the young actress about few important aspects of her life. Check them out.
2896 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2020 03:06 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Tara Sutaria's interesting statements

    Tara Sutaria's interesting statements

    Tara Sutaria might be just 2 films old but her popularity is the country is insane. Tara Sutaria belongs to the Gen – Y category of Bollywood actors. Tara made her debut earlier this year with the movie Student of the Year 2 and was highly appreciated for her amazing performance. However, this is not the first time that Tara has faced the camera. She has previously appeared in Disney shows like Oye Jassie and Big Bada Boom. The paparazzi never miss a chance to click the beautiful actress whenever she makes a public appearance. The young actress is loved for her elegant style and fashion statements. What makes her different from other Gen Y celebs is her old soul personality. Being trained in classical music and having attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance, the actress' way of sharing her views on certain things reveals her intellectual side. Tara was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and she also starred with him in a music video which was the remake of AR Rahman's Masakali. She will be next seen in the film Tadap, she will be seen opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. She has Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in her kitty too. The actress' social media has been a treat to fans this lockdown as she has been sharing pictures of her childhood and some other throwback photos. Today we have these interesting statements made by the actress which reveal her intellectual side.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Tara Sutaria about braving criticism right from an early age

    Tara Sutaria about braving criticism right from an early age

    When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. shared the actress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    On choosing acting as a career

    On choosing acting as a career

    'I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this?'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    About her love life

    About her love life

    In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she shared" Ummm, I’m an old soul and a hopeless romantic. I’m a Scorpio...I love love. I hope I find someone soon!”

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    About the kind of man she likes

    About the kind of man she likes

    In the same interview with Cosmopolitan, she shared "I find it really hot when a man...has a sense of humour."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Favorite beauty icon

    Favorite beauty icon

    " My favourite beauty icons are supermodels from the ’90s. I love them!" shared the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Criticism on her looks

    Criticism on her looks

    People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she's put on weight. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    About social media

    About social media

    “ I don’t post as frequently on Instagram as some other young actors do, but it’s a conscious choice. " shared the beautiful actress about being less active on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Connecting with her fans

    Connecting with her fans

    "In my opinion, it’s important to be yourself when you’re connecting with people. You should see what works for you personally, and stick to it. That’s my social media strategy, in a nutshell.” shared Tara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

