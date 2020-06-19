Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media

1 / 9

Tara Sutaria's interesting statements

Tara Sutaria might be just 2 films old but her popularity is the country is insane. Tara Sutaria belongs to the Gen – Y category of Bollywood actors. Tara made her debut earlier this year with the movie Student of the Year 2 and was highly appreciated for her amazing performance. However, this is not the first time that Tara has faced the camera. She has previously appeared in Disney shows like Oye Jassie and Big Bada Boom. The paparazzi never miss a chance to click the beautiful actress whenever she makes a public appearance. The young actress is loved for her elegant style and fashion statements. What makes her different from other Gen Y celebs is her old soul personality. Being trained in classical music and having attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance, the actress' way of sharing her views on certain things reveals her intellectual side. Tara was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and she also starred with him in a music video which was the remake of AR Rahman's Masakali. She will be next seen in the film Tadap, she will be seen opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. She has Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in her kitty too. The actress' social media has been a treat to fans this lockdown as she has been sharing pictures of her childhood and some other throwback photos. Today we have these interesting statements made by the actress which reveal her intellectual side.

Photo Credit : Instagram