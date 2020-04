1 / 7

Tara Sutaria's stunning hairstyles

Tara Sutaria is going to reunite again with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra for a music video that is going to be produced by T-Series and will be the reboot of A. R. Rahman's song Masakali.Tara Sutaria who made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2, had the entire nation crushing over her due to her good looks and talent. The actor became an instant hit amongst the youngsters due to her stunning and easy-going fashion statements she made post the movie. Earlier she was a child artist for a show in Disney Channel. She has recently joined the team of Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in the movie Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty. Talking about her fashion sense, the actress had shared, 'I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen, needs to align with the occasion. I love maxi when I’m at home, but when I’m out I love my mom jeans and a crop top or a pantsuit for the night. My other staple is a blush chikankari kurta and silver accessories." Today, we have these stunning hairstyles the actress was seen sporting at various events. Check them out

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani