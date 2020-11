1 / 8

Take a look at these photos of the two actresses

Tara Sutaria has truly ruled the hearts of millions ever since her debut. Tara Sutaria is one actress who's style and fashion sensibilities resonate with millennial girls all over the world. She is known for her chic and elegant dressing. For Diwali too the actress made sure that her desi ensemble raised the bar of style. Tara Sutaria opted for an exquisite purple and red outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for Diwali. Sharing some stunning clicks on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Diwali, everyone! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful year for us all Be well and safe.. ." Tara Sutaria might be just 2 films old but her popularity is insane. She made her debut last year with the movie Student of the Year 2 and was appreciated for her performance. However, this is not the first time that Tara has faced the camera. She has previously appeared in Disney shows like Oye Jassie and Big Bada Boom. She will be next seen in the film Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty, who is Suniel Shetty's son. She also has the Ek Villian sequel opposite John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. Tara is loved for her elegant style and often makes headlines for the same. Today we have another stunning white look the actress sported at Punit Malhotra's valentines day celebration which was similar to a look sported by South star Nidhhi Agerwal. Take a look at these photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Nidhhi Agerwal's instagram