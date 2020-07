1 / 8

When Tara Sutaria and Hansika Motwani wore the same dress

Tara Sutaria has impressed Bollywood lovers with just two movies and of course her amazing style sense. Recently, Tara took to social media to share a throwback photo from the sets of SOTY 2 in Mussoorie wherein she is seen posing on a bike and alongside the photo, Tara wrote, “I miss pretending to ride a bike but most of all, I miss Mussoorie!...” On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap, and Ek Villain 2. Tara's social media has been quite entertaining this lockdown. The actress' newest addition to her family her pet Bailey has made way for even more adorable photos from the actress. Apart from that the actress' relationship with Aadar Jain keeps making headlines due to their social media comments and pictures. Last year, post her debut movie the actress was made brand ambassador for a beauty brand. The actress attended the event wearing a baby pink mini blazer dress and the internet could not get enough of her cool look. We noticed South star Hansika Motwani's birthday photos back from 2017 where she was seen donning an exact similar outfit for her in house birthday celebrations. Hansika Motwani is one of the biggest actresses in the South film industry. No one can deny the hard work the actress has put in since her childhood to becoming one of the biggest stars in South today. On the work front, Hansika will be next seen in Maha. Incidentally, Maha is Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. Take a look at these photos where the actresses were seen donning the same blazer dress.

Photo Credit : Instagram