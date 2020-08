1 / 7

Whose floral lehenga look are you most likely to get inspired from?

Tara Sutaria just gave her fans one of the biggest news. The actress took to social media to make her relationship with actor Aadar Jain official on the occasion of his birthday. Sharing an endearing picture of the two, Tara wrote"Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." Aadar's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. ara Sutaria might be just 2 films old in the industry, but her popularity and fan following are insane. With her on-screen appearances, the actress has managed to make a mark and the same can be said for her choice of clothes.Talking about the work front, Tara made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last year along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. As of now, Tara is gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his Bollywood debut with the movie. Tara is also on board for Ek Villian's sequel opposite Disha Patani and John Abraham. Sutaria's sartorial meter runs the gamut between all sides from silk dresses, crop-tops, skirts to lehengas and extensively embroidered kurtas. At several interviews, the actress has in fact called a simple kurta her go-to look for casual outings. The actress' love for Indian wear made headlines in the past when she stepped out in gorgeous lehengas for several big Bollywood events. Today we have these photos of the actress where she donned a floral lehenga which looked similar to the one sported by Hansika Motwani. Take a look at these snaps and let us know whose look did you like more.

Photo Credit : Instagram