Tara Sutaria or Pooja Hegde: Whose blue white checkered co ord set look did you like more? See THROWBACK photo

Who wore the blue white checkered set better?

Tara Sutaria has proved to be a true entertainer this lockdown for her fans through her social media. From adorable pet photos to throwback snaps, the actress has managed to break the internet with her social media. In 2009, Tara Sutaria faced the camera as a contestant for Sony TV's 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' for the first time. Her performance floored judges, Farah Khan and Anu Malik. She began her career on TV as a video jockey in 'Big Bada Boom' with Disney India. She later starred in famous sitcoms like Karan & Kabir's Suite Life and 'Oye Jassie'. For Disney's 'Aladdin', Tara auditioned to play Jasmine. She was one of the actresses who had been shortlisted for the role in the live-action film by Guy Ritchie which also starred Will Smith. On the work front, She will be seen in Ahan Shetty's debut Tadap and has Ek Villain 2 opposite John Abraham and Disha Patani in her kitty too. Speaking of her sense of fashion, the actress had once said, 'I like to dress up. Whether planned or selected, every outfit of mine needs to match the occasion." Talking about her style we love the actress' easy style from traditional outfits to western outfits. The actress donned a white and blue checkered co ord set for a casual outing that looked adorable. Actress Pooja Hegde who is a successful South actress was also seen donning a similar co ord set with the same pattern. The actress' poster of Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni recently caused a lot of buzz. Pooja Hegde had a stellar start earlier this year as she featured in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. The actress will then be seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in an upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. Pooja has another Bollywood project lined up in her kitty which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan. Take a look at these photos and let us know which co ord set did you like better?

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram