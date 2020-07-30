Advertisement
Tara Sutaria or Pooja Hegde: Whose blue white checkered co ord set look did you like more? See THROWBACK photo

Tara Sutaria and Pooja Hegde donned an almost similar looking co ord set. Check out these throwback photos of the two actresses.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 9
    Who wore the blue white checkered set better?

    Who wore the blue white checkered set better?

    Tara Sutaria has proved to be a true entertainer this lockdown for her fans through her social media. From adorable pet photos to throwback snaps, the actress has managed to break the internet with her social media. In 2009, Tara Sutaria faced the camera as a contestant for Sony TV's 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega' for the first time. Her performance floored judges, Farah Khan and Anu Malik. She began her career on TV as a video jockey in 'Big Bada Boom' with Disney India. She later starred in famous sitcoms like Karan & Kabir's Suite Life and 'Oye Jassie'. For Disney's 'Aladdin', Tara auditioned to play Jasmine. She was one of the actresses who had been shortlisted for the role in the live-action film by Guy Ritchie which also starred Will Smith. On the work front, She will be seen in Ahan Shetty's debut Tadap and has Ek Villain 2 opposite John Abraham and Disha Patani in her kitty too. Speaking of her sense of fashion, the actress had once said, 'I like to dress up. Whether planned or selected, every outfit of mine needs to match the occasion." Talking about her style we love the actress' easy style from traditional outfits to western outfits. The actress donned a white and blue checkered co ord set for a casual outing that looked adorable. Actress Pooja Hegde who is a successful South actress was also seen donning a similar co ord set with the same pattern. The actress' poster of Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni recently caused a lot of buzz. Pooja Hegde had a stellar start earlier this year as she featured in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. The actress will then be seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in an upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. Pooja has another Bollywood project lined up in her kitty which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring Salman Khan. Take a look at these photos and let us know which co ord set did you like better?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani/Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Tara Sutaria's casual look

    Tara Sutaria's casual look

    Tara Sutaria's cute casual look is a winning look for a summer day out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    How Tara styled her look

    How Tara styled her look

    The actress donned a short natural hairstyle with her outfit and carried a black mini bag.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Addition of summer essentials

    Addition of summer essentials

    The actress also added a pair of sunnies to her casual look with a pair of black espadrilles.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    The overall co ord set

    The overall co ord set

    The tube crop top with a tied upfront along with a pair of high waisted pants looked stunning on the SOTY 2 actor.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Pooja Hegde's glam take on her look

    Pooja Hegde's glam take on her look

    Pooja Hegde opted for a more glamourous look for her co ord set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    The statements sleeves

    The statements sleeves

    The actress' co ord set looked very much similar to that of Tara's apart from the statement sleeves of her crop top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    How Pooja styled it

    How Pooja styled it

    The actress styled her look with a pair of saffron heels and oversized loops.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Pooja's wrapped up look

    Pooja's wrapped up look

    Pooja donned a dewy beauty look with beach curls with her wrapped crop top look with matching pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

