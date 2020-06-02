Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Tara Sutaria
/
All the times Tara Sutaria proved no one can beat her when it comes to rocking a strapless outfit

All the times Tara Sutaria proved no one can beat her when it comes to rocking a strapless outfit

Tara Sutaria's top-notch style game is often the talk of the town. Here's looking back at the times she sported a strapless outfit and looked stunning!
7240 reads Mumbai Updated: June 2, 2020 01:33 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Tara Sutaria's incredible looks in strapless outfits

    Tara Sutaria's incredible looks in strapless outfits

    Tara Sutaria is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that! She made her silver screen debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 alongside fellow debutante Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She gained immense love and appreciation for her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. The actress was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Marjaavaan where she portrayed the character of a mute girl named Zoya. The movie did fairly well at the box office. Talking about her love for dressing up, she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion." She also added, "I’m obsessed with vintage gold and pearl jewellery and collecting mini bags from vintage stores abroad." Tara is also regularly spotted at parties, events, red carpets and lunch dates at her stylish best. From a simple tee and denim, glam red carpet outfits to embellished lehengas, she pulls it off with supreme grace and leaves everyone gawking at her amazing style game. The actress mentioned in an interview, "Fashion and style are the things either they come to you or you pick it up over time. I have been a part of a couple of fashion shows now. I have seen there are a certain amount of experiments people have tried and they are working in our Indian fashion scene. And I think we in fashion are getting stronger and stronger and are going more and more upwards.” She also loves to sport strapless outfits! Check out times when she donned a strapless outfit and looked gorgeous as ever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Strapless Bralette

    Strapless Bralette

    The actress perfectly nails checkered separates that include a strapless bralette and a pair of high waist, above the ankle-length pants.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Gingham dress

    Gingham dress

    Tara chose to go the other way and opted for a checkered umbrella cut dress teamed up with a pair of flip-flops when she was spotted out and about in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Beauty in black

    Beauty in black

    For the 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai celebrations, Tara wore a black strapless gown by Ayesha Depala, which had a hi-low tulle train. The look was styled with a dainty diamond necklace sitting perfectly on her neck, black pumps and flawless makeup.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Slaying effortlessly

    Slaying effortlessly

    For an award show earlier this year, the actress rocked a gorgeous black lavish Marmar Halim gown which was strapless. It hugged her chest and from waist-down opened up into a large flared skirt that featured a thigh-high slit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    The golden girl

    The golden girl

    Tara wore a golden dress for her debut at the famous talk show Koffee With Karan and let her curls down adding the perfect dramatic twist to her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Giving an ethnic twist

    Giving an ethnic twist

    At the celebrations of 20 Years Of Sabyasachi, the actress donned a beautiful ethnic outfit with a strapless blouse and looked every inch of a diva.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Beautiful as ever in a Manish Malhotra creation

    Beautiful as ever in a Manish Malhotra creation

    The star sported this cute and chic strapless white dress by Manish Malhotra for the trailer launch of her debut film.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Casual yet stylish

    Casual yet stylish

    When Tara sported a simple strapless white tee and paired it with jeans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Tara at her glam best

    Tara at her glam best

    Throwback to the time the diva opted for a gorgeous strapless gown at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. Tara adds the oomph and glam to her outfit with her red lip shade and perfectly styled look!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    Raising the temperature at a party

    Raising the temperature at a party

    Tara Sutaria looked stunning as she wore a short silver coloured dress and a pair of purple coloured ballerinas at a party couple of years back.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement