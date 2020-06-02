All the times Tara Sutaria proved no one can beat her when it comes to rocking a strapless outfit

1 / 11

Tara Sutaria's incredible looks in strapless outfits

Tara Sutaria is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that! She made her silver screen debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 alongside fellow debutante Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She gained immense love and appreciation for her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. The actress was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Marjaavaan where she portrayed the character of a mute girl named Zoya. The movie did fairly well at the box office. Talking about her love for dressing up, she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion." She also added, "I’m obsessed with vintage gold and pearl jewellery and collecting mini bags from vintage stores abroad." Tara is also regularly spotted at parties, events, red carpets and lunch dates at her stylish best. From a simple tee and denim, glam red carpet outfits to embellished lehengas, she pulls it off with supreme grace and leaves everyone gawking at her amazing style game. The actress mentioned in an interview, "Fashion and style are the things either they come to you or you pick it up over time. I have been a part of a couple of fashion shows now. I have seen there are a certain amount of experiments people have tried and they are working in our Indian fashion scene. And I think we in fashion are getting stronger and stronger and are going more and more upwards.” She also loves to sport strapless outfits! Check out times when she donned a strapless outfit and looked gorgeous as ever!

