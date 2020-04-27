Tara Sutaria: From rejecting Kabir Singh to rumours of dating Sidharth Malhotra, 5 times she made headlines

1 / 6

5 times Tara Sutaria made headlines

Tara Sutaria is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. The actress who is just two films old has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress made her debut in B-town opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2. Her performance in the same was loved by the masses. She later starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in Marjaavaan. Yet again, she impressed everyone with her performance and her chemistry with Sidharth was loved by many. For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria started her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Post debut and second film, the stunning actress has been a part of trolls as well. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria opened up about having criticism right from an early age. The actress said, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this? But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed." The beautiful young actress also revealed how she was called anorexic by some and how the same people criticised her for putting on a few extra kilos for Marjaavaan. She said, "People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she's put on weight. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning." On the work front, she will be next seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The duo has been spotted prepping for the same several times. Ever since making her debut, Tara has been in the news for various reasons other than her upcoming projects. Right from her dating rumours to her outfit choices and more, Tara has been all over the internet. On that note, here are five times she took the internet by storm.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani