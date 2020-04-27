/
Tara Sutaria: From rejecting Kabir Singh to rumours of dating Sidharth Malhotra, 5 times she made headlines
Tara Sutaria is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. Right from her dating rumours to her outfit choices and more, Tara has been all over the internet for several reasons. On that note, here are five times she took the internet by storm.
Tara Sutaria is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. The actress who is just two films old has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress made her debut in B-town opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2. Her performance in the same was loved by the masses. She later starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in Marjaavaan. Yet again, she impressed everyone with her performance and her chemistry with Sidharth was loved by many. For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria started her acting career as a child artist with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and later went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. Post debut and second film, the stunning actress has been a part of trolls as well. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria opened up about having criticism right from an early age. The actress said, "When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don't take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that's quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, 'Why did she choose to do this? But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed." The beautiful young actress also revealed how she was called anorexic by some and how the same people criticised her for putting on a few extra kilos for Marjaavaan. She said, "People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she's put on weight. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning." On the work front, she will be next seen opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The duo has been spotted prepping for the same several times. Ever since making her debut, Tara has been in the news for various reasons other than her upcoming projects. Right from her dating rumours to her outfit choices and more, Tara has been all over the internet. On that note, here are five times she took the internet by storm.
Dating rumours with Ishaan Khatter
The dating rumours of Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time. On Neha Dhupia's chat show, BFFs with Vogue, Tara opened up about the same and said, "Ishaan and I are actually childhood friends. I mean we're known for each other for a really long time."
On having a crush on Sidharth Malhotra
During her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Tara dropped many hints stating she has a crush on Sidharth Malhotra. During her rapid fire round, she was asked who would she like to have coffee with and Tara said, she would like to have coffee with her neighbour Sidharth Malhotra. When she had to pick the best looking Bollywood actors, Sidharth was again on her list.
When she revealed rejecting Kabir Singh
Not many know but the stunning actress was first offered Kabir Singh which she rejected. She was later replaced by Kiara Advani in the same who did a commendable job. Later Tara opened up about whether or not she has any regrets about losing the film to Kiara and she said, "It's a remake of a hit film so it was bound to do well."
Tara Sutaria's outfit at Malaika Arora's birthday bash
Tara Sutaria made a stunning appearance at Malaika Arora's birthday bash. When it comes to fashion, Tara knows how to slay. However, the actress' outfit received a lot of harsh comments and she was mercilessly trolled for it.
On dating Aadar Jain
It is no secret that she is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain. The actors keep creating buzz due to their social media PDA and more. The couple has been spotted many several public appearances together. During her interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tara opened up about her equation with Aadar and said that he is really special to her. They first met at a Diwali party in 2018 and have a lot of mutual friends.
