Tara Sutaria’s twin Pia to Disha Patani's sister Khushboo; Find out what sisters of Bollywood celebs are upto

Tara Sutaria to Disha Patani are blessed with talent for sure but so are their stunning sisters. Today have a look at what professions are the talented sisters of Bollywood actresses into.
5430 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    What are the siblings of Bollywood actors upto?

    Tara Sutaria has surely made a space in the hearts of millions of Indians with just two movies. The actress who was last seen in a music video opposite her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra is currently quarantining with her family in Mumbai. The young actress is loved for her elegant style and fashion statements. What makes her different from other Gen Y celebs is her old soul personality. Being trained in classical music and having attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance, the actress' way of sharing her views on certain things reveals her intellectual side. Tara was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in the film Tadap opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty, who is Suniel Shetty's son. She also has Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani in her kitty too. The actress has started her career in the entertainment industry at an early age as a child artist. Not many are aware that Tara has a twin sister named Pia Sutaria. Pia is an experienced professional performer. She likes to post her videos on Instagram of her stunning ballet sessions every now and then. Both Pia and Tara are close as friends too. Recently a picture of the two twins with Tara's rumoured beau Aadar Jain broke the internet. Not only Tara, but some of our other beautiful Bollywood actresses have talented sisters too. Read on to know what the siblings of Bollywood actors are upto.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Disha Patani's sister Khusboo Patani

    Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo is serving the Nation As Army Lieutenant.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha

    Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha is a lawyer by profession. Most of the people assume both the sisters are twins due to their looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon

    Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon appeared in a music video with superstar Akshay Kumar and aspires to be an actress like her sister Kriti. She has graduated from the University of Delhi.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam

    Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam is an actress too. She made her debut with TV in 2008 with Sony India's Meet Mila De Rabba, she started her film career with Punjabi film Power Cut.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Tara Sutaria's sister Pia

    Tara Sutaria's sister Pia is the founder of a ballet academy in the country.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun

    Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun is an actress too and she is also the head of Business Development at the Wedding Factory, founded by Taapsee and Shagun herself.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

