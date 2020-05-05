Advertisement
Tara Sutaria: From satin to classic black; Check out these uber cool dresses donned by the talented actor

Tara Sutaria: From satin to classic black; Check out these uber cool dresses donned by the talented actor

Tara Sutaria is surely ruling hearts all over the nation with her talent and impeccable fashion choices. Today have a look at these stunning dresses donned by the diva
6009 reads Mumbai
  1 / 15
    Check out these dresses donned by the actress

    Check out these dresses donned by the actress

    Tara Sutaria who has left us impressed post her debut movie, the actress who was a child actor become becoming a leading actress on the big screen made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2. In less than a year because of her talent and good looks she has the whole nation crushing over her. Thanks to her beautiful and easy-going fashion statements she made post the film, the actor became an instant hit among the youngsters. She is not only multi-talented but is also grounded and modest as well. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen with newcomer Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthria's Tadap which is a remake of South film, RX 100. She has joined the team of Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani. She recently reunited again with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra for a music video produced by T-Series was a reboot of A. R. Rahman's song Masakali. Today, have a look at some stunning dresses donned by the actress which caught all out attention.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  2 / 15
    Rocking the denim look

    Rocking the denim look

    Casual tube denim dress for a perfect afternoon look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  3 / 15
    New look to a blazer

    New look to a blazer

    Tara in a blush pink blazer dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  4 / 15
    Donning her favourite colour

    Donning her favourite colour

    The actress in puffed sleeves off-shoulder white dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  5 / 15
    Going on board with a black dress

    Going on board with a black dress

    Rocking the classic little black dress in the most stylish way.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  6 / 15
    Slaying the vintage look

    Slaying the vintage look

    The actress in a white satin dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  7 / 15
    Donning her cute side with this dress

    Donning her cute side with this dress

    The actress opts for a mini dress with a clean makeup look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  8 / 15
    Slaying in white again

    Slaying in white again

    The actress looks sweet as ever in this white midi dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  9 / 15
    Shining and stealing the limelight

    Shining and stealing the limelight

    The actress in a sequined mini dress for an event in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  10 / 15
    Ruling the all-black style and how!

    Ruling the all-black style and how!

    The star in a stunning black dress with her beauty look on point with some gorgeous curls.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  11 / 15
    Princess diaries

    Princess diaries

    The actress in a breathtaking black gown for an event in the city.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  12 / 15
    Stealing our attention here

    Stealing our attention here

    The actor donned this golden floor length dress for her first Koffee with Karan appearance.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  13 / 15
    The diva's fresh look

    The diva's fresh look

    Tara in a beige slip dress looking beautiful as ever.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  14 / 15
    The dramatic look

    The dramatic look

    The actress looks pretty as ever in this off shoulder black sequin dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  15 / 15
    Absolutely drop-dead gorgeous

    Absolutely drop-dead gorgeous

    We are falling hard for this minty green satin dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

