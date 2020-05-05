Tara Sutaria: From satin to classic black; Check out these uber cool dresses donned by the talented actor

1 / 15

Check out these dresses donned by the actress

Tara Sutaria who has left us impressed post her debut movie, the actress who was a child actor become becoming a leading actress on the big screen made her debut last year with Student of The Year 2. In less than a year because of her talent and good looks she has the whole nation crushing over her. Thanks to her beautiful and easy-going fashion statements she made post the film, the actor became an instant hit among the youngsters. She is not only multi-talented but is also grounded and modest as well. Tara was last seen in the movie, Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen with newcomer Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthria's Tadap which is a remake of South film, RX 100. She has joined the team of Ek Villian 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Disha Patani. She recently reunited again with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra for a music video produced by T-Series was a reboot of A. R. Rahman's song Masakali. Today, have a look at some stunning dresses donned by the actress which caught all out attention.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani