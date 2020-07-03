Tara Sutaria: Take a look at these THROWBACK photos of the actress with her friends

1 / 10

Take a look at these throwback pics of Tara Sutaria with her friends

Tara Sutaria's social media has always been a digital treat for her fans. The popular film actor might be just 2 movies old but she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday that was backed by Karan Johar. Tara was highly praised for her stellar performance in the movie. She once again won hearts with her brilliant acting prowess in Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. This has made the fans eager for her next release. The recently had recently shared a picture on herself Instagram handle in which she looks all glammed up. But what also catches viewers' attention here is her caption that reads, “Date night (With myself, in my living room.)” As we can see, she looks all glamourous with wavy hair and dewy makeup and is clad in a black outfit while posing for the picture. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap which also marks the debut of newbie Ahan Shetty. It happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama featuring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. It also features Swati Kapoor and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. Like all of us, the actress is surely missing going out on dates and spending time with her close ones. Especially her friends, today have a look at these throwback photos of the actress with her friends.

Photo Credit : Instagram