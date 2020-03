1 / 7

Tara Sutaria's outfits will get you ready for summer 2020

Tara Sutaria is just 2 films old but manages to make headlines every now and then with her impeccable style sense and graceful choices in terms of her outfits. Her rumoured relationship with Aadar Jain has created a lot of buzz given the photos and videos of Aadar's elder brother Armaan Jain's wedding earlier this year where the duo was seen dancing to songs in the sangeet as well as their chemistry in the entire wedding. The actress has recently joined the dream team of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani and she will be seen opposite newcomer Ahan Shetty in Milan Luthria's Tadap. The actress's casual looks are effortlessly fashionable and we love how her dressing style is relatable to the youth. Today, have a look at these outfits of the actress which will get you summer-ready, from her fashionable tube tops to her comfortable cotton outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram/Viral Bhayani