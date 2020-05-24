/
From Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone; Actors' most relatable post quarantine plans REVEALED
As we are in the fourth phase of lockdown, a to-do post quarantine list is definitely in process for everyone. Speaking of which, we have listed your favourite celebs' post quarantine plans that are relatable. Take a look
Ekta Varma
Here's what the stars plan to do post quarantine
As we speak, this is the fourth phase of lockdown and every filmy bug is missing the celebrities' gym looks, watching movies in theatres and the amazing Bollywood party photos that bring all our favourite stars in a frame together. Celeb's exotic vacay photos, behind the scenes from shoots to promotional looks that set style goals, there's a lot that fans are missing amid lockdown. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo's trailer released this week and garnered a lot of love by the audiences and critics. Reportedly, Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani might be released digitally as well. However, amid quarantine, the stars are taking their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to getting a haircut, celebs are making the most of their time. Karan Johar's lovable munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her new hair cut with her fans that 'is cut by a loved one.' She wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop." and she left everyone wondering if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown? Karan Johar later confirmed that it was Ranbir Kapoor who cut her hair and the fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple's cuteness. Now, all of us have started curating the longest to-do lists that we need to tick off-post quarantine. It also includes your favourite stars. From Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria, read on to find out their post quarantine plans.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal has been spending quality time with his family amid lockdown. He also got a new swanky haircut by brother Sunny. The URI star revealed in a chat show interview that the first thing he would do post lockdown is taking his car and meet his loved ones.
Deepika Padukone
In an interview with a news portal, Deepika revealed the first thing that she plans to do once the quarantine is over is to meet her family. For the unversed, Deepika's family lives in Bangalore and she was reportedly supposed to meet her family and then go on to complete her schedule for director Shakun Batra's film.
Arjun Kapoor
As most of the films are being released digitally amid lockdown, every die-hard filmy is waiting eagerly to visit the theatres as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Well, so is Arjun Kapoor! Ki & Ka revealed in an interview that watching a movie in a theatre is on his to-do list once the situation is under his control. The actor also added that even the wish to watch a film in a theatre looks like a privilege right now and would be very special for him.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share an amazing picture that was shot while she was in the Maldives enjoying the sea in a black swimsuit. She captioned the image with where she wants to be during these hard times. Well, we all crave for a vacation, don't we?
Sonakshi Sinha
Tara is not the only one craving a vacation. Sonakshi Sinha shared a video on her Instagram from one of her vacations to let people know what she plans on doing after all this gets over. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen diving into the sea donning a black swimsuit in that video.
Alaya F
Alaya is a yoga lover and that's not a secret. In a recent interview with a news portal, she revealed that she has been doing yoga and she has discovered that she is quite good at it. According to her, she is flexible and has a strong core. She also added that once the lockdown is lifted, she is going to start yoga classes.
Sunny Leone
The diva has kept herself busy amid lockdown as she's been spending time with her kids Noah, Nisha and Asher. The actress recently revealed that the first thing she wants to do after the lockdown has been lifted is to drop her kids off to school and have a breather. She went on to add that it is not only for her but for her kids too as they miss their school, friends, and structure. She also revealed that Daniel and she has promised them that they will go to Dubai once this lockdown is over.
