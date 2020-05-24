From Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal to Deepika Padukone; Actors' most relatable post quarantine plans REVEALED

1 / 8

Here's what the stars plan to do post quarantine

As we speak, this is the fourth phase of lockdown and every filmy bug is missing the celebrities' gym looks, watching movies in theatres and the amazing Bollywood party photos that bring all our favourite stars in a frame together. Celeb's exotic vacay photos, behind the scenes from shoots to promotional looks that set style goals, there's a lot that fans are missing amid lockdown. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo's trailer released this week and garnered a lot of love by the audiences and critics. Reportedly, Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani might be released digitally as well. However, amid quarantine, the stars are taking their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to getting a haircut, celebs are making the most of their time. Karan Johar's lovable munchkins Yash and Roohi have taken over his bathroom and bedroom after the closet and his series #LockdownWithTheJohars is beyond hilarious. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share her new hair cut with her fans that 'is cut by a loved one.' She wrote, "P.S - Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop." and she left everyone wondering if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' to give her this new amazing look amid lockdown? Karan Johar later confirmed that it was Ranbir Kapoor who cut her hair and the fans couldn't stop gushing over the couple's cuteness. Now, all of us have started curating the longest to-do lists that we need to tick off-post quarantine. It also includes your favourite stars. From Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria, read on to find out their post quarantine plans.

Photo Credit : Instagram