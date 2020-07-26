Tara Sutaria to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: Here's a throwback to Bollywood celebs' FIRST social media posts

1 / 8

Check out the first ever social media posts of your favourite B town stars

Social media plays a very important role in the life of celebrities as to keep in touch with their fans with their updates and whereabouts in this digital age. They make sure to put out their truest selves out there and give the fans an insight into their daily lives. Speaking of fans, Tara Sutaria is one of the stars in Bollywood that enjoys a huge fan following. Tara is also regularly spotted at parties, events, red carpets and lunch dates at her stylish best. From a simple tee and denim, glam red carpet outfits to embellished lehengas, she pulls it off with supreme grace and leaves everyone gawking at her amazing style game. The actress mentioned in an interview, "Fashion and style are the things either they come to you or you pick it up over time. I have been a part of a couple of fashion shows now. I have seen there are a certain amount of experiments people have tried and they are working in our Indian fashion scene. And I think we in fashion are getting stronger and stronger and are going more and more upwards.” She is really adored and loved by everyone across the country. However, in comparison to her contemporaries, she is fairly active on the platform and shares minimal posts. In an interview Tara said, “I don’t post as frequently on Instagram as some other young actors do, but it’s a conscious choice.In my opinion, it’s important to be yourself when you’re connecting with people. You should see what works for you personally, and stick to it. That’s my social media strategy, in a nutshell.” It was quite an exciting event in the last few years when Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur joined Instagram and finally gave their fans a way to connect with them. As we await the arrival of celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut on social media, here's a look at all your favourite celebs' first ever Instagram posts.

Photo Credit : Instagram