When Tara Sutaria posed with her fans

Tara Sutaria became a nation crush even before the release of her first movie with her multi-talented self and beauty. Recently, Aadar Jain turned a year older and Tara penned a sweet note for her beau and made their relationship Instagram official. Her relationship with the actor has been making headlines ever since she performed solo with Aadar at his elder brother's sangeet ceremony along with other members of the Kapoor family. he Kapoor family reunion post three months ever since the lockdown was something that confirmed their status yet again. Kareena shared pics of their family reunion during Raksha Bandhan this year. Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria joined in the celebration with the Kapoors.Tara Sutaria is an epitome of grace and style. The actress who is just 2 films old has an immense fan following due to her talent, beauty and impeccable sense of style. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in the movie Tadap which is also the debut of newbie Ahan Shetty. It happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic action drama RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Karthikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. It also features Swati Kapoor and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. Tara made her debut last year with Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Today take a look at these snaps of the actress with her fans which reveals her sweet and modest nature.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani