Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra's outfits
Tara Sutaria is a true blue fashionista and there's no denying that! She pulls off every outfit with ease. Here are times when she looked absolutely gorgeous in well-known designer Manish Malhotra's creations!
Updated: May 16, 2020 12:16 pm
Tara Sutaria's mesmerising looks in Manish Malhotra's creations
Tara Sutaria is one hell of a stunner and there is no denying that. She made her silver screen debut last year with Student Of The Year 2 alongside fellow debutante Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She gained immense love and appreciation for her on-screen as well as off-screen persona. The actress was later seen in Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Marjaavaan where she portrayed the character of a mute girl named Zoya. The movie did fairly well at the box office. She will be next seen alongside debutante Ahan Shetty in Tadap which was slated to release this year. The actress is also a bonafide fashionista and makes heads turn with her impeccable style game. From a simple tee and denim, indo-western ensemble, saree, embellished lehengas, red carpet gowns to casual street fashion, she pulls all styles with ease! Talking about her love for dressing up, she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I love dressing up. Every outfit of mine whether designed or chosen needs to align with the occasion." She also added, "I’m absolutely obsessed with vintage gold and pearl jewellery and collecting mini bags from vintage stores abroad." She will be next seen alongside debutante Ahan Shetty in Tadap which is slated to release this year. Speaking of that, check out times when the star looked absolutely gorgeous in ace designer Manish Malhotra's creations.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning as ever
The diva strutted towards the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wearing the most glitzy lehenga. Her evening look was designed by Manish Malhotra that featured a voluminous lehenga skirt that gracefully brushed the floors.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Dazzling in the ace designer's collection
In the throwback Instagram photo, Tara is seen wearing a bedazzled nude-tone outfit by Manish Malhotra. The mini dress featured a long ruffled sleeve accompanied by a balloon silhouette on the top half.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Desi girl
For the screening of her film Marjaavaan, the actress opted for a woven saree in pastel hues that perfectly complemented her rosy skin tone. Ms Sutaria draped it in a classic style with pleats and a low falling pallu.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
For the love of sequins
Tara attended one of the Bollywood parties in a super glam avatar as she opted for a silver heavily sequined saree which she teamed up with a satin silver blouse.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beauty personified
Tara was spotted donning an elegant white mini dress sporting a sweetheart neckline and intricate detailing by ace designer Manish Malhotra for the trailer launch of her debut movie Student Of The Year 2!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
With the maestro at his fashion show in 2018
Back in 2018, Tara Sutaria was in attendance at the designer's fashion show and she looked pretty in an embroidered choli and lehenga look by Manish Malhotra, which was worn with a matching dupatta, and the look was styled with a glossy lip and casually tousled hair.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
